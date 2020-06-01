Marie Sock to run for president

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama & Mafugi Ceesay

With just over 18 months to go before 2021 presidential election, Marie Sock, an entrepreneur has declared she will run for president.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, Sock said she aspires to run as an independent candidate to steer the wheels of the country.

“I am here to offer myself as the captain of the ship and I can only steer the wheels to the right course for and with the youths because they don’t have a voice. I want the youths to start having voices. I want the young girls to start speaking up, coming out showing their talents and who they really are. I am going to steer this ship, but as I am standing on the steering wheel, I need every Gambian woman to stand with me,” she urged.

Sock added: “This is a journey for all the women of The Gambia and the youths who I want to represent for a better chance.”

She described the upcoming 2021 presidential election as the revolution of change for all the women and the youths of The Gambia.

“For The Gambia to move forward we have planned to work on ten cardinal pillars and they are as follows: the economy education, health, women and youth empowerment, price regulation, agriculture, infrastructure, crime, job creation, and minimum wages,” she said.

Marie Sock is the second female presidential aspirant since 2016 when Dr Isatou Touray, now vice president, declared her candidacy.