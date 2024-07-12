Maternal and newborn health research in The Gambia: Paving the way for a better healthcare system

- Advertisement -

[Banjul, The Gambia] Maternal and newborn health are critical components of healthcare systems globally, reflecting both individual and community well-being, resilience, and strength. According to the Gambia Demographic and Health Survey 2019 – 2020, despite recent declines, maternal mortality rates in The Gambia remain high, with 289 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The neonatal mortality rate is also high, with 29 deaths per 1000 live births. In response to this, the MRC Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (MRCG at the LSHTM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), held a workshop on October 24th and 25th, 2023, to identify national maternal and newborn health (MNH) research priorities.

The workshop was a collaborative effort, bringing together forty-six stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, policymakers, academics, researchers, clinicians, public health practitioners, and donors. This collective gathering aimed to identify gaps and challenges in healthcare delivery for mothers and newborns in The Gambia, and to prioritise research questions that could improve health outcomes, emphasising the shared responsibility in addressing these health issues.

The report “Maternal and Newborn Health Research in The Gambia: Report on the Workshop to Identify National Maternal and Newborn Health Research Priorities” provides detailed findings from the workshop. It presents a priority list of maternal and neonatal health research questions that address real-world issues in The Gambia, primarily focusing on health systems and implementation research questions.

These actionable priorities, requiring urgent attention and action, aim to guide policymakers, healthcare professionals, academics, researchers, and stakeholders in improving maternal and newborn health outcomes and reducing mortality rates nationwide, underlining the immediate steps that need to be taken.

Dr Uduak Okomo, MNH Research Coordinator at MRCG highlights that the workshop to identify national maternal and newborn health research priorities in The Gambia addresses both a timely opportunity and a pressing challenge.

“There is increasing public concern about the quality of obstetric care in public health facilities, and the government is dedicated to reducing maternal and newborn mortality. However, the progress in reducing mortality is insufficient to meet the SDG targets. Due to limited resources, it is essential to prioritise key areas to speed up implementation and guide the research and development of effective interventions. The priority areas identified in the workshop report are crucial for coordinating efforts and resources to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes significantly.”

Dr. Momodou T. Nyassi, Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health. He stated, “We are focused on ensuring that every mother and newborn receives the highest standard of care, irrespective of their background or circumstances. By prioritising and implementing research-based interventions, we aim to address many of the critical challenges and disparities in healthcare.”

