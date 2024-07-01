McKinstry pens emotional farewell message to Kenyan club Gor Mahia

- Advertisement -

After two seasons, the former Uganda Cranes head coach has bid farewell to Kenyan club Gor Mahia, having won two FKF Premier League titles.

The Irish coach’s official departure comes weeks after he began his role as head coach for the Gambia national team, the Scorpions.

In a heartfelt farewell message, McKinstry expressed his profound gratitude to the club’s fans, players, and staff.

“To the incredible fans, players, and staff of Gor Mahia. This message is both a farewell and a thank you. After 2 wonderful seasons, my time as Head Coach has come to an end. Words can’t express my gratitude for your unwavering support,” he stated.

McKinstry’s tenure at Gor Mahia was marked by significant challenges, including a FIFA transfer ban and managing a lean squad.

Despite these hurdles, he led the club to two consecutive league championships and a Charity Shield victory.

Reflecting on these achievements, he acknowledged the collective effort that made these successes possible.

“From uncertain beginnings under a transfer ban and with a lean squad, to 2 consecutive league championships and a Charity Shield win these are memories I’ll cherish forever,” McKinstry noted.

The Irish coach’s connection with the fans was particularly strong, as he highlighted their crucial role in the team’s success.

“To the fans: your roar has echoed in my ears ever since I arrived. You’ve been the twelfth man on the pitch, driving us on to achieve incredible things,” he remarked.

The gaffer’s appreciation extended to the players and staff as well just days after a colorful coronation ceremony.

“To the players: you gave your all on the pitch, day in and day out. Your talent, dedication, and fighting spirit are what made these past seasons so unforgettable. And to the staff: your dedication behind the scenes has been invaluable. You are the unseen heroes who make the magic happen,” McKinstry said.

McKinstry takes a wealth of experience to Gambia from his previous stints with national teams in Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and Uganda.

His coaching career has also included roles with clubs such as Newcastle United, New York Red Bulls, and Bangladesh Premier League side Saif SC.

Despite leaving, McKinstry assured Gor Mahia that his support for the club would continue from afar.

“While I may be moving on, a part of me will always remain here, at K’Ogalo. I’ll be your biggest supporter from afar, cheering you on to even greater success. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. See you down the line,” he concluded.

