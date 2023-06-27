Medina United are champions of the Banjul Regional League

Lamin outfit Medina United have been crowned champions of the Banjul Regional Football Association Third Division League after beating Police FC 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw at full time in Sunday’s final.

Police FC’s Assan Jahateh scored for his side 8 minutes on to take the game into a break before Dominic Boissey put up an individual brilliance to restore parity in the 62nd minutes.

The game was forced to penalties at 3-1 for Medina United Academy. As winners, the academy boys will squarely represent Banjul in the GFF Triangular playoff for a spot in the national second division championship.

Sunday’s final was graced by GFF second vice president Mr Ebou Faye, deputy mayor of Banjul Abdul Aziz Dabakh Gaye, Medina United CEO Tijan Massaneh Ceesay and scores of fans across the city.

Medina United received a cash reward of D75,000, medals and a trophy while Police FC were consoled with D50,000. The BRFA also used the occasion to present certificates to deserving individuals and partners in the success of this year’s championship.