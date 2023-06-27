Tijan Jaiteh wants Gambians to focus on Afcon qualifier against Congo

Former Gambian international midfielder and now sports ambassador Tijan Jaiteh has expressed agreement with his former teammate, Aziz Corr, in calling for the nation to focus on the upcoming Afcon qualifier against Congo.

Speaking to Gambia Sports News, Jaiteh said the country should not be distracted by Congo’s national head coach, Paul Put, who was once Gambia coach, but instead concentrate on supporting the national team.

He said all discussions should revolve around the reality that the team needs just one point to secure qualification for the Afcon. “The important thing is that our players have the necessary talent and determination to defeat Congo and secure all three points. I am urging the players to aim for victory in the crucial match and all Gambians to rally behind the team,” Jaiteh told Gambia Sports News.