Meet the people tour

On Monday 20 November 2023, His Excellency President Adama Barrow began his nationwide tour to hold conversations with the people of the country. This is to gauge and examine their condition by gathering firsthand information on the impact of his government’s policies.

The Constitution of the country mandates the president to embark on a nationwide tour of the country to talk to them and find out their challenges and needs with a view to finding lasting solutions for them. The Constitution says this tour can be at least twice in the year.

According to information from the State House, the president will attend over forty public meetings and discuss with the people so as to get a better understanding of their needs and aspirations. The president will also visit development projects in the agriculture area, education facilities, health care centres among others.

The information also has it that the president will use these meetings to call for unity in the country so as to strengthen the social cohesion for the peace and security of the country. It is believed that the president will endeavor to make people understand that without peace and security, economic and political progress cannot be made.

Towards achieving these goals, the president will engage the members of the public on the government’s development plan and discuss his government policies and his priority areas.

It is hoped that this tour will not be only a talking shop but real and true dialogue between the people and their elected president so that it will generate the zeal needed for the people to participate truly in the work of national development.

For any efforts of this nature to be successful, the people of the country must take ownership of government efforts and policies and implement them fully. This is how success will be registered in every aspect of the work being done by the government for its people.