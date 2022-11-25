Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr

(ra).

The Holy Prophet (sa) Chooses His Deputy

His Holiness (aba) said that based on the incidents which have been presented already pertaining to how the Holy Prophet (sa) viewed Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra), it becomes clear that the Holy Prophet (sa) wished for Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) to be his successor.

Hazrat A’ishah (ra) relates that in his final illness, the Holy Prophet (sa) summoned Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) so that he may write something down. He said he feared that someone else may consider themselves to have a greater right to being his successor, whereas the believers would certainly reject anyone else aside from Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) being his successor.

Demeanour of Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) During the Great Calumny

His Holiness (aba) said that according to Hazrat Abu Hurairah (ra), the Holy Prophet (sa) saw in a dream that he was sitting by a well and used a bucket to draw some water. Then he saw Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) drawing some water from the well, but had some difficulty in doing so, but God would cover his weakness. Then, the Holy Prophet (sa) saw the bucket turn into leather and saw Hazrat Umar (ra) drawing water from the well with great strength. This indicated that these two stalwarts would be successors to the Holy Prophet (sa).

His Holiness (aba) said that at the time of the incident of Ifk (the Great Calumny), Hazrat A’ishah’s (ra) parents (i.e. Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)) exhibited great love and respect for the Holy Prophet (sa). Over the course of this incident, they followed the Holy Prophet’s (sa) lead in treatment and demeanour towards Hazrat A’ishah (ra). During this time when, with the permission of the Holy Prophet (sa), Hazrat A’ishah (ra) went to her parent’s home and explained to them that she had come to learn of the great allegations raised against her, Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) began crying and advised her to return to the Holy Prophet’s (sa) home.

His Holiness (aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad (ra), who said that by raising this calumny, the opponents wished to cause harm to her husband, the Holy Prophet (sa) and her father, Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) at the same time, otherwise there was no benefit for them in defaming Hazrat A’ishah (ra). It also cannot be said that the other wives of the Holy Prophet (sa) wished to join in defaming Hazrat A’ishah (ra) so that she fell out of favour with the Holy Prophet (sa); in the words of Hazrat A’ishah (ra) herself, she said that Hazrat Zainab (ra) was the fiercest in defending her and denouncing the calumny. Similarly, when asked about Hazrat A’ishah (ra), other wives of the Holy Prophet (sa) had only positive things to say about her. Hence, there was no one with any vendetta against Hazrat A’ishah (ra), and raising this calumny was only an attempt against the Holy Prophet (sa), or to hinder Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) from becoming his successor.

His Holiness (aba) said that whilst conversing amongst themselves, the Companions would discuss that if anyone held any rank after the Holy Prophet (sa), it was certainly Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra). Once, a Bedouin went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and asked him to fulfil a certain need of his. The Holy Prophet (sa) said that he should return later for the fulfilment of his need. Seeing as the Bedouin was not practised in manners and decorum, he asked the Holy Prophet (sa) what he should do if the Holy Prophet (sa) was no longer present when he returned. The Holy Prophet (sa) said that if he was no longer in this world, then he should go to Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) for the fulfilment of his need.

Futile Attempts of the Hypocrites by Raising the Great Calumny

His Holiness (aba) further elaborated that by maliciously starting the Great Calumny, the chief of the hypocrites, Abdullah bin Ubay bin Sulul sought to hinder the growth of the Muslim empire, or to stand at the helm after the demise of the Holy Prophet (sa). He saw that Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) was the most virtuous follower of the Holy Prophet (sa) and was very dear to the Holy Prophet (sa). He saw that if the Muslims needed to resolve a matter or have a question answered and were unable to ask the Holy Prophet (sa) they would turn to Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra). It was clear that the successor after the Holy Prophet (sa) would be Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra). This however dampened Abdullah bin Ubay bin Sulul’s dreams of leadership. Thus, he attempted to have Hazrat Abu Bakr’s (ra) stature diminish in the sight of the Holy Prophet (sa) and subsequently the Muslim people. However, God addressed this in the Holy Qur’an when He states:

‘Verily, those who brought forth the lie are a party from among you. Think it not to be an evil for you; nay, it is good for you.’ (24:12)

His Holiness (aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad (ra) who explained that in this verse, God assured that this calumny would not harm the Muslims as some thought, rather it would prove beneficial. It is after this verse, in the same chapter, that God speaks about the establishment of Khilafat (Caliphate). People sought to hinder the Caliphate from being established by raising the calumny against Hazrat A’ishah (ra). However, God declares that the Caliphate is not merely a worldly leadership, rather, it is a divinely appointed station. Thus, despite the efforts of opponents, the Caliphate was established after the Holy Prophet (sa) and the first one to be bestowed this mantle was Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra).

Excellences of Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) had a deep understanding of God, he was very kind, humble, very forgiving and forbearing and had a strong relationship with the Holy Prophet (sa). He remained under the shade of the Holy Qur’an and was distinct in his understanding of the Holy Qur’an. He was the pride of the Holy Prophet (sa) and was unique from all others in the love that he received from him. He abandoned everything he had and devoted himself for the sake of God to the degree that the light of God was evident from his every step, to the point that he was given the title of Siddiq (the Truthful). The Promised Messiah (as) said that God had directly informed him of all these esteemed qualities possessed by Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra).

14 Noblemen of the Holy Prophet (sa)

His Holiness (aba) said that according to Hazrat Ali (ra), the Holy Prophet (sa) said that every prophet is given seven companions, however he was given 14. When asked who they were, the Holy Prophet (sa) said: Hazrat Ali (ra) and his two sons, Hazrat Ja’far (ra), Hazrat Hamzah (ra), Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra), Hazrat Umar (ra),

Hazrat Mus’ab bin Umair (ra), Hazrat Bilal (ra), Hazrat Sulaiman (ra), Hazrat Ammar (ra), Hazrat Miqdad (ra), Hazrat Hudhaifah (ra) and Hazrat Abdullah bin Mas’ud (ra).

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) was appointed by the Holy Prophet (sa) as the leader of the caravan going for Hajj in 9 AH. Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) departed Madinah with 300 Companions. The Holy Prophet (sa) sent with them 20 sacrificial animals around whose necks he himself placed collars demarking them as animals for sacrifice.

His Holiness (aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) in the future.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness (aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers of the following deceased members:

Muhammad Dawood Zafar

Muhammad Dawood Zafar, a missionary from the UK who was serving in the Raqeem Press, who passed away on 16 November. He served as a missionary in various places before coming to the UK where he was appointed to serve in the Raqeem Press. He served for some time as the President of the Community in Islamabad, UK. He is survived by his parents, his wife, three sons and a daughter. Whilst considering becoming a missionary, he was being dissuaded by some who said that he could make a better living by going into a different field of work. However he was never deterred and remained firm upon his devotion, and despite financial difficulties, he remained steadfast. He always advised his children to be a means of ease for others and never cause others any trouble. He always told his children that anything he ever achieved was only because of Khilafat and would tell them to pray that he would always be able to serve the Community in the best possible manner. He always advised his children to be virtuous and remain attached to Khilafat. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may his children follow his advice. His Holiness (aba) said that people have unanimously said that he was a joyful person and would win hearts. He was very proficient in his work and had technical skills. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, grant patience to his children and enable them to continue the legacy of his virtues, and also grant patience to his parents.

Ruqayya Shamim Bushra

Ruqayya Shamim Bushra, wife of Karam Ilahi Zafar (late) who was a missionary in Spain. She served as the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Organisation in Spain. She is survived by three sons and three daughters. Her progeny are serving the Community in various capacities. Since the age of 12, she had a special inclination towards prayers. She was very mindful and exemplary in her observance of the veil. She endured many difficulties along with her husband during their initial days in Spain, owing to their efforts to propagate the message of Islam. However, just like her husband, she remained steadfast and kept her trust in God. She also assisted in the building of a mosque in Spain by acting as the accountant. She always gave precedence to her faith over worldly matters. She established an Islamic example in a country where, at one time, it was a crime to even utter the name of Islam. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and enable her progeny to carry on the legacy of her virtues.

Tahira Hanif

Tahira Hanif, daughter of Hazrat Zainul Abideen Waliullah Shah and wife of Mirza Hanif Ahmad, son of the Second Caliph (ra). She was also His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad’s (aba) aunt (mumani). Her father was a great scholar and wrote a commentary on many volumes of Sahih al-Bukhari. She served the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Organisation in Rabwah and then also spent some time in Sierra Leone with her husband who was a life-devotee. She was regular in offering her prayers as well as voluntary prayers. She cared for everyone and loved the Community and was sincere and loyal to Khilafat. His Holiness (aba) said that she would regularly write letters to him, particularly after his Friday Sermons. She tended to the poor and needy. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy, grant her a station amongst the elders and enable her children to carry on the legacy of her virtues.