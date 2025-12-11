MILE 2 PRISON SOLD TO GPA

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang yesterday revealed in the National Assembly that government is on the verge of selling the Mile 2 Central Prison to the Gambia Ports Authority for $4 million, equivalent to over D300 million.

Minister Sanyang further explained that the $4 million proceeds will be used to construct a new modern prison.

- Advertisement -

In September, the government announced a bold plan to build a new prison as part of a comprehensive reform of its prison system.

The new facility, according to Minister Sanyang, aims to replace the notorious and overcrowded Mile 2 Central Prison, which has long been criticised for poor conditions, human rights abuses and a brutal legacy under the former dictatorship of Yahya Jammeh.

Responding to a question from the National Assembly Member for Banjul North Momodou Lamin Bah on how much has been raised for the construction of the new prison to replace Mile 2, Minister Sanyang said: “May I inform this August Assembly that an amount of $4 million is expected from the sales of Mile 2 Central Prison to the Gambia Ports Authority. This has been agreed, and the process of documentation is at an advanced stage. So far, this is the only fund committed to the project.”

- Advertisement -

He added that they are working with development partners to raise more money for the actualisation of the project.

Reacting to the NAM for Latrikunda Sabiji’s suggestion that the $4 million should be enough to construct a prison facility, Minister Sanyang explained that the project is more than just building a prison, but rather a modern correctional facility with rehabilitation programmes.

“What is eye-marked is between $20 to $25 or even $30 million. So it is not a small amount, it’s not a project of building prisons. We are building a modern correctional facility,” Minister Sanyang said.

He also informed lawmakers that Brikama Nyabikalla has been identified for the construction of the correctional facility.

The new facility is expected to provide better conditions for inmates and support the country’s transitional justice system.