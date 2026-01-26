spot_img
Gambia News

Minister Drammeh affirms Barrow’s candidacy amid rumours of possible exit 

Arret 16

By Arret Jatta

Amid recent rumours and speculations that President Barrow may after all reconsider his decision to seek reelection in December, his party’s interim national president and Fisheries Minister Musa Drammeh has stressed that the NPP candidate is Adama Barrow and no one else.

He dismissed rumors that the president will not run for a third term as “rubbish talk” and “lies”.

Drammeh said the opposition are confused by Barrow’s popularity and that is why they are changing their narratives from ”he is not going to run to “only coalition can remove him”.

According to him, the opposition are fighting among themselves.

“So we will just sit and watch,” he said.

Drammeh vowed that from his long experience in politics, he is convinced that no coalition can defeat President Barrow. He was speaking at the launching of the NPP women’s fund at the party’s headquarters in Bundung.

