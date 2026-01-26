President Barrow launches NPP women enterprise fund

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow on Saturday launched the National People’s Party (NPP) Women Enterprise Fund, an initiative aimed at strengthening women’s economic empowerment in The Gambia.

The fund, launched at the party’s headquarters in Bundung, provides zero-interest loans to registered NPP women’s groups across the country.

In his speech, President Barrow emphasised the importance of women’s economic empowerment, saying, “when women succeed, families become strong. And when families are strong, communities become more stable and with stability the nation moves forward.”

The president noted that women in The Gambia work tirelessly to support their families and communities, often as single parents or household heads, but lack access to finance and other forms of support. “The Success Women Enterprise Fund has been created to fulfill such needs,” he said.

Barrow commended the NPP executive and women for their initiative, saying, “this moment requires us to close ranks firmly and work together to ensure that this fund truly delivers on its primary purpose of creating opportunities, promoting self-reliance and building a stronger Gambia for all.”

Ajaratou Mama Koma, speaking on behalf of the NPP National Women Wing President, hailed the initiative as the first of its kind in The Gambia. “President Barrow came to wipe our tears, he wants to remove poverty in women’s lives,” she said, urging women to use the fund wisely and repay the loans promptly. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of NPP women members across the country, providing them with the necessary support to start or expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.