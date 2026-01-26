Hamat says his relations with Barrow ever strong

- Advertisement -

Hamat NK Bah, the Minister of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs and leader of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP), has said his relationship with President Adama Barrow is “smoother now than ever before,” dismissing speculations of tensions between the two men.

Mr. Bah made these remarks at another political rally, this time in his native Saloum, where he emphasised that his working relationship with the president remains strong and collaborative.

Bah’s earlier comments emplaning his ambition to be president and demanding respect for his NRP and other coalition partners of the ruling NPP generated a huge debate among the public with many suggesting a rift between the two men or parties.

But at Saloum on Saturday, Bah reiterated that the NRP’s candidate for the Dec. 5 presidential election is President Barrow, saying he would not compromise the mutual respect between himself and the president.

He added, however, that cooperation did not preclude honesty, noting that he would speak out if he believed issues needed to be addressed. He called for unity, mutual respect, and transparency in their work, stressing the importance of keeping one another informed.

Mr Bah also reminded supporters that every citizen has a constitutional right to seek the presidency, urging tolerance toward political aspirants campaigning in local communities.

“If presidential aspirants come to your villages, you have the right to listen to them or stay in your homes,” he said. “There is no need for argument.”

He urged citizens to respect all candidates while remaining clear about their own political choices and to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

“There is no need for argument. I am urging you to give everybody respect but know who you want and what you want to do and do not get involved in arguments,” he said.

Kerr Fatou