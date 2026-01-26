Over 9,000 cases pending in Gambian courts – CJ

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

According to Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, The Gambia’s judiciary is grappling with a significant increase in pending cases, with 9,945 cases awaiting trial as of January 1, 2026.

He was speaking on Sunday at the opening ceremony of The 2025 Legal Year.

According to the CJ, this represents a significant increase of 49% over the number of cases filed in 2024, adding that in 2025 the trial courts disposed of 6630 cases compared to 5,541 in 2024.

The chief justice however praised judges, magistrates, and support staff for their efforts and contribution to this success.

Out of court resolutions

Jallow expressed concern over the growing reliance on courts for dispute resolution, stating, “litigation, rather than negotiation and settlement, seem regrettably to be the continued preference of the community for the settlement of disputes.” He emphasised the need to strengthen court capacity and encourage alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“We must therefore strengthen the capacity of the courts to hear and determine more cases and at the same time continue to encourage the out of court settlement of civil disputes,” Jallow said.

Speedy trials

He highlighted the importance of speedy trials, quality justice, and judicial independence, noting that these can be achieved through adequate staffing, training, and modern infrastructure.

Jallow urged judicial officers to remain committed to fairness, integrity, and professionalism, saying, “every judicial officer must be committed to hearing and determining cases, interpreting and applying the law, managing court proceedings efficiently, delivering reasoned judgments in a timely manner, and safeguarding the rights of all parties who appear before the courts.”

Support to the Judiciary

The chief justice also emphasised the need for stakeholder support, including the Executive, National Assembly, Bar, Civil Society, and litigants, to ensure timely and quality justice.