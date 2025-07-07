Minister explains sacking of forestry official who ‘refused order to sell illegally felled trees’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Minister of Public Service Baboucarr Bouy was on Friday confronted by the NAM of Kiang West Lamin Ceesay who wanted to know the circumstances leading to the sacking of the regional director of Forestry in the Lower River Region, Lamin Bajo.

The official was sacked in April after a row with senior officials of the Ministry of Environment,

According to NAM Ceesay, Bajo was sacked because he refused an order to sell protected trees ‘illegally’ felled in Kiang East. He argued that the decision to sack Bajo was taken without due diligence to establish the circumstances of his alleged crime.

Responding to NAM Ceesay, the Minister of the Public Service Baboucarr Bouy said: “The Public Service Commission (PSC) received a complaint against Mr Bajo alleging the use of discourteous language deemed to be offensive and disrespectful against a senior officer in the Ministry. Following a thorough review of the matter, the investigating committee charged Mr Bajo with committing gross misconduct including disobeying lawful order issued orally or in writing by a senior officer or person in charge where the government sustained a loss, as a result of negligence by a civil servant.

Based on the findings of the investigating committee of the PSC and the admittance of guilt of Lamin Bajo himself, it was concluded that his disparaging and discourteous utterances were in violation of the Code of Conduct of the Civil Service. The committee also concluded that due to the failure on the part of Mr Bajo to obey the instruction from his superior, which eventually led to the state losing D40,000, he be terminated on the 1st April 2025.”

However NAM Ceesay put it to the minister that the said loss of revenue came about when Bajo refused an instruction by a senior official to sell mahogany trees ”illegally felled” in Kiang East.

Minister Boye replied; “I did not conduct the investigation. It was the PSC that conducted it and I would expect that their investigation will look into all such matters before taking a final decision.”