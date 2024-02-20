Minister Sillah warns Bundung road contractor against further excuses

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

On day three of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and the National Road Authority’s site visits on Sunday, Minister Ebrima Sillah warned the Bundung road contractor against all the excuses he claimed to delay the work.

The Bundung road contract was given to SSTP company under the contractor Momodou Sowe who rejects delay from their side.

He said: “The delay is not from our side and it is not financial delay also. The relocation of utilities (electrical poles and the underground water pipes) is not what was initially in the contract as it is right now. We are putting new lines on each side of the road meaning it is a new project. From that, there was an agreement for all stakeholders in this project to finish their relocation in April 2023 but still it is going on.”

Meanwhile, the project is still expected to complete by March ending, but contractor Sowe said he is only sure of the completion of P50.

After a two kilometer work on the road to look at the defects, the minister shared his dissatisfaction with the journalists as he warned the contractor of “no further excuses”.

“Under no circumstances would we allow this work to go beyond March. Bundung is a heavily populated community, closing the road from one section to the other has placed immense challenges and inconvenience to the people, so we have to make sure that everything is done to ensure that work is expedited and the road is set free for the people,” Minster Sillah stated.