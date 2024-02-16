GAMBIA MUST IMPROVE RANKINGS TO AVOID PRELIMINARIES IN QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

With five defeats in the last five matches, The Gambia has started experiencing poor ranking in the global stage with its rippling effects at continental level. The Gambia lost to Burundi and Ivory Coast in the world cup qualifiers and in the recently ended Afcon, the country suffered defeats at the hands of group mates Senegal, Guinea and Cameroon.

Accordingly in the most recent Fifa ranking published on 15 February, the country is ranked 130th in the world, and 39th out of 53 in Africa.

The poor ranking is further pressure on the football authorities who must first get a head coach and set the national team on a sound footing before the next World Cup matches in June.

- Advertisement -

The country must also avoid any further backsliding in the rankings to prevent sliding back to the forgotten days of being dumped in preliminary play offs for each Afcon qualifying campaign. The next Afcon qualifiers, Morocco 2025 will soon be announced.