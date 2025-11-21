Minister tells security officers not to hinder Gambians living outside from returning to exercise their suffrage rights

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Minister Hamat Bah has issued a stern warning to the country’s security officers who he said hinder Gambians living abroad from returning to exercise their suffrage rights.

Addressing a meeting recently at Sasita, Jarra East, in Lower River Region during the president’s ongoing Meet The People Tour, Minister Bah claimed in 2021 Gambians married in foreign countries and herders were blocked at the borders, and denied the right to register and to vote.

He said any Gambian citizen living abroad, be it America, Europe or another African country, has a constitutional right to get a voter’s cards and vote.

“There is no compromise in this. Any country you are living in, you must be registered, and vote for the candidate of your choice and it is the responsibility of the state to enforce the law. The state will take the responsibility to ensure that every citizen of The Gambia who can come to the territory of The Gambia and is qualified, gets a voter’s card.

“I am calling on the officers who are posted in the regions, whether you support President Adama Barrow or NRP, that is your problem, but you should never use your office to stop others from getting what are their rights. The law will not spare anyone who stands to obstruct it. This is not a threat, but we will enforce the law and ensure the citizens enjoy their fundamental rights.

“Let me assure you that we are not afraid of anything. When you are on the right path, you should not be afraid. If you are a Gambian, I am assuring you that you are not a foreigner in this country,” Minister Bah told the gathering.

Tussles for alkaloship

Commenting on the rising incidences of tussles over appointment of village headmen and headwomen, the local government minister said there are clear guidelines for selecting an alkalo.

He explained: “After going through the process of selection and appointment, if someone is not satisfied, he has the right to file a petition and we will sit and review it. When the petition has merits, you will have justice. But when your petition is not right, you will not have what you want. If you want, you can go to the supreme court. That is your right, but you should know that there is a law in this country. All these tussles started when President Barrow [the government] started paying alkalolu salaries. We should remain united and nurture peace and stability among us,” he advised.

Minister appealed to alkalolu in the region to support Governor Seedy Lamin Bah and district head chiefs to maintain peace.