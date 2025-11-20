spot_img
spot_img
27.8 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 21, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

GAMBIA WINS BRONZE IN WOMEN’S RELAY AT ISLAMIC GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s women’s relay team made history last night at the Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia where it won bronze in the 4×100 meters.

It is the best performance for Gambia’s participants at the event so far. The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, the Gambia Athletics Association GAA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports all congratulated the team for the achievement.

“Their speed, teamwork and determination shone through from start to finish, earned the nation another proud moment on the international stage,” commented Gambia Athletics Platform, a social media page dedicated to Gambian athletics.

Previous article
Who will Gambia play in Afcon 2027 qualifiers as draw is slated for Dec 19?
Next article
Minister tells security officers not to hinder Gambians living outside from returning to exercise their suffrage rights
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions