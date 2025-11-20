GAMBIA WINS BRONZE IN WOMEN’S RELAY AT ISLAMIC GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s women’s relay team made history last night at the Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia where it won bronze in the 4×100 meters.

It is the best performance for Gambia’s participants at the event so far. The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, the Gambia Athletics Association GAA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports all congratulated the team for the achievement.

“Their speed, teamwork and determination shone through from start to finish, earned the nation another proud moment on the international stage,” commented Gambia Athletics Platform, a social media page dedicated to Gambian athletics.