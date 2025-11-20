Who will Gambia play in Afcon 2027 qualifiers as draw is slated for Dec 19?

- Advertisement -

Having missed the 2025 Afcon taking place in Morocco next month, The Gambia’s next plan of action is to qualify for third a Afcon , in East Africa in 2027.

The draw for the qualifiers of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations could take place Friday, December 19, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco, starting at 18:00GMT, according to leaked information awaiting confirmation from the Confederation of African Football.

The African football governing body could also implement a change to the qualification format. The participating teams would be split into 13 groups of either 3 or 4 teams.

The 13 group winners would qualify directly for the final tournament, along with the three best runners-up from the 13 groups. The remaining five spots would be determined by a two-legged playoff between the next 10 best runners-up.

The opening two matchdays of these qualifiers are expected to take place in March 2026. The final tournament will be held in three host nations who qualify automatically: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

It’s also worth noting that Afcon 2025 will be played from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco, featuring 24 national teams.