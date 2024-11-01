Minister warns recruiting companies against charging applicants for Spain migrant work

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Baboucar Joof has said companies licensed to recruit applicants for the Spain-Gambia migrant work agreement are not supposed to charge the applicants any fees, other than “a flat administration and registration” fees to be determined by his ministry.

Joof also revealed that currently, discussions and negotiations are ongoing to determine how much these administrative and registration fees should be.

“What is important now is for everyone to know that recruitment is supposed to be free. These are global standards and there is not supposed to be any fee attached. No agency should charge anybody, any amount for registering to participate in the scheme. It should be free, totally free,” Minister Joof stressed.

The minister was responding to claims made to The Standard by some applicants alleging that licensed recruitment agencies have levied huge amounts for application processes. One applicant shared his receipt with The Standard confirming payment of D50,000 to one of the companies.

Minister Joof said any entity asking for such an amount of money from applicants is doing it “outside the scheme.”

“We will deal with any entity found doing this act and that can include revoking their licenses. We told them not to do it and they are not supposed to take anything from people,” Joof warned.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have said some politicians have joined the fray encouraging their supporters to register on the pretext of securing a slot for them.

When the agreement was tabled in the National Assembly, the Foni Kansala NAM Almamy Gibba sought assurance from the minister of trade that the whole recruitment will not be hijacked by politicians for political gains. Minister Joof assured that there are strong safeguards against that. The Standard will be watching.

The following companies have been licensed to do the recruitment, Help them in The Gambia, Cruise Ship Crew Gambia, Gam Jobs Limited, Tokey Recruitment Agency, Work Max Africa Limited, Outsource Recruitment Agency and Mbye Consulting Agency.