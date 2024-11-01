25.2 C
Gambia News

Dr Alieu O Faal is board chair of GPPC

The Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation (GPPC) has got a new board chairman. He is Dr. Alieu O. Faal, appointed by the president following a rigorous recruitment process initiated by the State-Owned Enterprise Commission (SOEC) to identify a suitable candidate for the top position.

Mr. Faal’s long and varied career took him to many places in the civil service. He was a former director of audit, resident senior adviser at the ministry of finance, a former employee of the National Printing and Stationery Corporation and currently, a subject matter specialist at the committees of the National Assembly. 

An accomplished public financial management expert and certified project management professional, Dr. Faal is seen by the SOE Commission as the man with  the right leadership qualities to lead the development and implementation of the GPPC’s mission, objectives and strategies.

The new SOE Commission is supporting the president and the Public Service Commission in appointing qualified members as board heads for SOEs by openly advertising, shortlisting, interviewing and hiring board members with the requisite skills and expertise to steer the affairs of the SOEs.

