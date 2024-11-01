Policy dialogue on Gambia’s natural resource governance opens today

- Advertisement -

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), will this morning, at Ocean Bay Hotel, hold a policy dialogue and public présentation of its latest research report.

The report titled West African Regional Laws and Policies on Natural Resource Governance, features lessons and policy recommendations for Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and The Gambia.

The research is led by Prof. Peter A. Akper, and it reviews regional laws and policies on natural resource governance, with a focus on providing actionable policy recommendations for selected countries, including The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The project is supported by the Ford Foundation’s BUILD grant, and it aligns with Centre LSD’s goal of improving natural resource governance and addressing gender-based violence in the extractive sector.

The dialogue in The Gambia is aimed at raising awareness and fostering actionable commitments from relevant government agencies and stakeholders in The Gambia’s extractive industries on key recommendations such as signing on to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), ensuring health and safety standards, addressing the gender and community impacts of extractive activities, and issues around natural resource governance in the west Africa sub-region.

The event will feature in-person participation from representatives of government ministries, civil society organizations, media outlets, and other key stakeholders, as well as online participation.