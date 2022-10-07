Ministry of Transport targets 2030 as zero road traffic accidents

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

In tandem with the National Transport Policy- 2018-2027, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has developed a National Road Safety Strategy 2020-2030 whose ultimate goal is to reduce the burden of road traffic crashes in the Gambia.

Annually, there are over 700 cases of road traffic crashes and about 123 fatal cases (Police Accident Report 2021). As a result, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has set an ambitious target of reducing the number of road traffic crashes to zero road fatalities and serious injuries in the Gambia by 2030.

As part of the implementation arrangement of the Road Safety Strategy, the multi-sectoral Road Safety Working Group (RSWG), has developed a work plan for 2022, which identifies priority areas for action during the year.

One of the priority areas of the working group is to embark on a nationwide campaign on road safety, commencing early next week.

The main objective of the tour is to raise public awareness and improve the skills, attitudes, and behaviors of road users on road safety and reduce the prevalence of road traffic crashes.

During the tour, the public, especially drivers, will be sensitized on the dangers of over-speeding, helmet use, drunk driving, and the importance of seat belt use and child restraints.

According to officials of the Ministry, the campaign aims to see a significant reduction in the number of road fatalities and serious injuries across the country.