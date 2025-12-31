MINTEH AMONG SALAH REPLACEMENT FORWARDS AS AGENT CONFIRMS INTEREST

- Advertisement -

Liverpool’s season took a significant turn following the game against Leeds United earlier this month.

It was a dramatic 3-3 draw – with Mo Salah again left on the bench throughout by Arne Slot.

The Egyptian King gave reporters a piece of his mind at Elland Road – hitting out at Liverpool for throwing him under a bus and hinted that his relationship with the head coach was non-existent.

Salah was dropped for the next match away at Inter Milan in the Champions League – before an appearance from the bench against Brighton at Anfield.

Liverpool step up chase for Salah replacement

But the entire episode could serve to hasten the 33-year-old’s exit from Anfield. He will go down as perhaps the greatest player in the club’s modern history – and remains under contract until 2027.

Sporting director Richard Hughes could opt to find a buyer for Salah either in January or else next summer – with the Reds’ hero not short of suitors in Saudi Arabia.

And if Salah does leave then Liverpool will have a sizeable gap in their squad to fill.

LFC make inquiries for Minteh

A move for Michael Olise looks unlikely while Antoine Semenyo seems to be slipping out of Liverpool’s grasp. Therefore Yankuba Minteh could be approached with the Brighton forward well liked by Liverpool recruiters.

Footy-Africa now claims that the Reds have made contact for the 21-year-old – seeing the Gambia international as an ideal Salah successor.

“Liverpool FC have made inquiries about the Gambian forward, identifying him as a leading candidate to replace Mohamed Salah, who could depart either in the upcoming winter window or next summer,” the report reads.

Agent aware of interest

It’s also claimed that Minteh could come with a price tag as high as €80m (£70m) – with the player under contract until 2029 at the Amex.

Agent Bakary Bojang spoke to the outlet – confirming that top clubs are now monitoring his client.

“I know bigger clubs are interested and monitoring his development,” he said. “I just need Yankuba to keep focus and deliver; everything will follow.”

Minteh has scored eight goals and added nine assists overall for Brighton – who he joined from Newcastle in 2024.

The left-footer also spent a season on loan at Feyenoord back in 2023/24 – excelling under current Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.