MKAC launches first ever green city initiative in Gambia

By Olimatou Coker

With a vision to act in little ways to create a positive impact in the community and among the people around. Mansakonko Area Council on Thursday launched its first ever green city initiative in the Gambia. At a project launch held at the MKAC conference center in LRR.

The Project is an innovative initiative that seeks to improve the quality of life for the people of Soma and, by extension, the entire Mansakonko Local Government Area through strategic measures, as in line with the Council’s Strategic Plan and the National Development Plan (YIRIWA). This initiative is aimed at creating a harmonious co-existence of humans and nature, in terms of people’s health and environmental management.

According to officials the project target to plan 5million trees.

Landing Sanneh, Chairperson of Mansakonko Area Council, said they have for the past few years been pronouncing their vision of making Soma a model rural city of The Gambia. “This dream lives today more than ever before, as we continue to lay the requisite foundation and strategies that will sustainably respond to realizing the ultimate goals of the innovative vision”.

“Without any atom of complacency as the scenario may be, the Mansakonko Area Council have successfully implemented a series of life changing projects for communities and people across the length and breadth of the Mansakonko Local Government Area. Therefore, the Soma Green City Project will yet be a continuation of the task that we have assigned ourselves to achieve with the support and collaboration of stakeholders and partners.”

Chairman Sanneh also went on to highlight some of the achievements this particular project brought to them and among them is the classic modern Conference Center, with accommodation facilities in Mansakonko, which is of its kind in the Local Government Administration in The Gambia, one of the most solid standard car parks in The Gambia in Jarra Soma, Two Multipurpose standard Youth Centers in Kiang Kwinella and Jarra Japineh and many more others.

He said the project will bridge the gap between the urban and rural areas of the Gambia, thereby serving as an attraction to our rural youth to reduce migrations. New businesses will be established, with advanced infrastructure and opportunities for job creation and economic development”.

“We must work to build what was destroyed, sustain the gains of the past and present and initiate actions that will guarantee decent lives for the citizens of the world and foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature,” he said.

He called on all their potential partners and stakeholders to step forward and join hands with us to trek this historic journey towards building Gambia’s first green city.

Yaya Sanneh, the Chairman of Eco-Friend Gambia, said this laudable project is geared towards the development of Mansakonko area council.

He also ensures the area council that they will always stand by the council anytime the need arises.

“We are very happy to be associated and be part of these great initiatives”.

Mamodou Ceesay, the Chairman of Basse Area Council, said by 10 years to come if each native of Soma in particular LRR can plant a tree they will achieve the aim and the objective of the project.

Modou Kanyi, a Representative from the Ministry of Environment, said the green initiative as immense contributors in the protection of the environment and the communities

Kebba Darboe, the Chairman of Soma Village Development Committee, described the initiative as a model project recognition Mansankonko area council as true partners in the development of Soma.