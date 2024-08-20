NCCE holds regional summit on strengthening peace, social cohesion in Foñi

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education through the support of the Economic Community of West African States recently held a day-long regional summit on strengthening peace and social cohesion in Foñi.

The theme of the summit focuses on “building bridges, fostering unity”

- Advertisement -

Alh. Sering Fye, the Chairman of NCCE, said the convergence was in the spirit of unity and shared purpose to address the pressing challenges facing the Foñi region. “It is with great hope and optimism that we embark on this journey towards peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development.

“The Foñi region, like many other parts of our country, has experienced its fair share of difficulties. Yet, it is also a region rich in cultural heritage, with resilient and resourceful people. This summit is a testament to our collective determination to overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for all,” he said.

He said they aimed to create an environment where diversity is celebrated, and where the voices of all, especially those of women, youth, and marginalized groups, are heard and valued.

- Advertisement -

“The National Council for Civic Education, in partnership with the ECOWAS Permanent Mission in Banjul, is committed to supporting the Foñi community in this endeavor. We believe that through this summit, we can lay the foundation for a more peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Foñi.”

Bakary Badjie, the National Assembly Member for Foñi Bintang, said they have been very patient throughout the ages before the coming of ECOWAS.

“We wonder why people cannot understand the reason we are crying for a very long time. It is sad that when we cry, people will not ask us what are you crying for but they will say, you are instigating violence. We were never violent throughout history throughout our lives. We have never been violent. I have not said these to please them or to please anyone. I am telling you as it has happened, and you can go back to history yourself and go and check the records whether it would probably have ever been a conflict. We have never been people of conflict. We are very peaceful, calm people,” he said.

Claude Kondor, ECOWAS political adviser in The Gambia, said the event is quite inspiring and will certainly pave the way for a more peaceful, cohesive, and stable future not only in the Foñi region but the rest of The Gambia.

He added that the overarching objective of this summit is to create an opportunity to address the existing tensions in the region and solidify the country’s democratic gains. By bringing together diverse stakeholders and fostering dialogue, the summit will pave the way for a more peaceful, cohesive, and stable future for Foñi and the entire country as well as address the misconceptions about the presence of ECOWAS in The Gambia.

He also said ECOWAS is in The Gambia to seek the interest of all Gambians in terms of peace, security, stability and development.

“Let me confess that prior to my redeployment to The Gambia, I was told that the Foñi region is a no-go area for ECOWAS staff. That the people in the Foñi region are hostile to ECOWAS staff. But having interacted with people from the Foñi region, particularly the Jolas, for over six years, I realized that they are one of the best people to live or work with in The Gambia”.