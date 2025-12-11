Mod K Ceesay appointed Minister of Trade

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The presidency has announced a new appointment to cabinet and senior management staff at State House.

A statement from the presidency said Mod K Ceesay has been named Minister for Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, effective 2 December 2025. He previously served as the country’s first Chief of Staff in 2021 before the post was upgraded to a ministerial level in 2024.

Ceesay also held permanent secretary positions across several ministries, including Trade, and worked with WAIFEM and other international institutions.

The statement also confirmed the promotion of Alieu Loum to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President. Loum served in multiple leadership roles, including Director of Delivery under the former Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Service, before becoming Deputy Chief of Staff.

Additionally, Momodou K Dibba, Executive Director of the National Social Protection Agency, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff. Dibba, an economist, previously worked in various positions, including the director at the defunct DSPD.

The appointments take effect immediately.