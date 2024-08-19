MOJ TO PROVIDE EXPLANATIONS ON DRAFT CONSTITUTION

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, has said his ministry will provide explanations to every item in the new draft constitution.

The new draft was released last week with government claiming it reflects The Gambia’s national values and ethos, and is consistent with its existence as a sovereign independent republican state premised on democratic principles.

However, the draft has been greeted with widespread criticisms for the many changes people perceived have been done to suit the interest of a few people.

Contacted for immediate response to these claims, Minister Jallow said the MoJ is preparing a full explanation of every item in the document.

”We are just finalizing it and would release it soon. We are aware that this is a constitutional building process that always takes the form of discussions, analyses and disagreements.

In fact, some analyses have political interests and connotations. But we know we owe it to the people as an obligation to explain things,” he said.

Minister Jallow revealed that the ministry will in addition hold a press conference and appear in talk shows to explain everything and provide clarifications where needed.