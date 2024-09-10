More Cuban health professionals arrive

- Advertisement -

New Cuban health professionals arrived in Gambia to join the Caribbean island’s Medical Brigade (BMC) that has been saving lives in the country for almost three decades.

The doctors, graduates and technicians will provide their solidarity services in the different regions of the country, and a team of professors will do so by training young people at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Banjul.

Upon their arrival on Sunday night, the collaborators were received by the ambassador of the largest of the Antilles here, Rubén G Abelenda, and by the head of the BMC, Dr Juan Oquendo Montes, as well as other directors.

- Advertisement -

The new members of the BMC arrived a few days after a very fruitful working visit to Cuba in August by the Gambian Minister of Health, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, with the purpose of expanding the historic cooperation that both sister nations maintain in this area.

During his stay in Havana, Samateh and the delegation that accompanied him, made up of the permanent secretary, Adama Drammeh, and the new Gambian ambassador in the Caribbean Island, Seyaka Sonko, carried out an extensive programme that included various meetings and tours of scientific institutions and health care centers.

The Gambian minister and his delegation were received by his counterpart from the Antillean archipelago, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and several of his officials, a meeting in which they discussed increasing bilateral cooperation with new initiatives of mutual benefit.

- Advertisement -

Samateh and his delegation visited the prestigious Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in a very important way. They learned first-hand from their hosts about famous medicines produced in Cuba, including Heberprot-P, the only drug in the world for the effective healing of deep and complex neuropathic and ischemic diabetic foot ulcers.