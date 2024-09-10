LL Cool J collaborate with Sona Jobarteh

- Advertisement -

Gambian virtuoso, Sona Jobarteh, whose contributions bring an extraordinary West African flavor to the project, was personally invited by LL Cool J to collaborate on a track that is already making waves in the music industry. The fourth track on the album, titled Blue Code Suites, showcases the fusion of LL Cool J’s rap mastery and Sona Jobarteh’s exceptional Kora skills. The Kora, a traditional 21-stringed instrument, holds a deep historical significance in West African music, and Jobarteh, as the first female Kora virtuoso from a griot family in The Gambia, brings her rich heritage into this exciting new venture. The duet between the two artists promises a blend of classic rap and traditional African music, offering listeners an unforgettable cross-cultural experience.