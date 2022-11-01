Mother drags son to court for assaulting her

By Aisha Tamba

A man is standing trial before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court for allegedly assaulting his mother in Bakau by slapping her three times.

The accused who is facing a single count pleaded not guilty to assault.

Testifying against her son, the mother explained that it all happened on the 23rd of September this year in Bakau, when as she was resting, her son and his friend walked in and entered one of the rooms to remove a bed. “I called out to him not to remove or sell the bed but he argued back telling me that I always accuse him of stealing and he even insulted me by telling me ‘f**k you’. I reminded him that I am his mother and that was when he came and slapped me three times before people came to take him away,” the mother said.

She added that her son had pleaded for her forgiveness at Bakau police station but she wants to teach him a lesson.

During the cross-examination, the son asked his mother if he ever fed her using stolen money, but she responded that he never fed her in the first place.

The police prosecutor Cadet Inspector Keita appealed for an adjournment to call the second prosecution witness. The appeal was granted by the court and the matter continues for further testimonies from PW2.