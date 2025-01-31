MoYS HOLDS SMT MEETING TO STRENGTHEN TEAMWORK

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday completed its annual senior management team (SMT) meeting at the National Youth Council hall,Westfield.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to review progress, tackle challenges and outline strategic plans for the future.

Pa Malick Ceesay, executive director of President’s International Awards, Mustapha Badjie, deputy director of the National Youth Service Scheme Mbye Saine, project coordinator of The Gambia Songhai Initiative and Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, acting executive director of the National Sports Council, all presented papers on their achievements and challenges. The discussions also highlighted the importance of teamwork, with participants stressing that collaboration and effective communication are essential for smooth implementation.

The engagement continued with all six satellite institutions and projects under MoYS presenting updates on their ongoing and upcoming activities, followed by an interactive question and answer session.