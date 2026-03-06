MRC Unit – Gambia unit to get new director next month

- Advertisement -

Professor Ed Clarke will take over the role of director of MRC Unit – The Gambia at LSHTM from Umberto D’Alessandro on 1st April.

Professor Clarke is currently the Theme Lead for Vaccines & Immunity at MRC The Gambia, where he has been a principal investigator since 2012.

He is said to bring exceptional experience in vaccine research and paediatric infectious diseases, with notable contributions in clinical trials, B-cell immunology, and epidemiology. His work has consistently advanced regional health priorities and he has played a pivotal role in securing funding to support the Unit’s growth and long-term impact.

Commenting on his accession to the directorship, Professor Clarke said: “The unit here in The Gambia is an incredible place to work and has a remarkable history of delivering science which has impacted on public health policy and hence lives across sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. I very much look forward to supporting the next phase of our growth which will ultimately be driven by the talented and committed colleagues from The Gambia, West Africa and beyond who I am honoured to call colleagues and friends.”

Welcoming him to the role, LSHTM Director Professor Liam Smeeth said: “Professor Clarke has an exceptional track record as a scientist and a clear vision for further developing the Unit as a centre of excellence in West Africa. I very much look forward to working in partnership with him to build on the success of the Unit.”

Professor Clarke has a PhD in Immunology from the University of Bristol and an MSc in Molecular Medicine from Imperial. As a lifelong learner, he obtained a postgraduate diploma in Paediatric Infectious Diseases from the University of Oxford, an MSc in Epidemiology from LSHTM, and a graduate certificate in statistics from the University of Sheffield. He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians, and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (UK).