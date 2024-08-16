Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Incidents From the Life of the Holy Prophet (sa) – The Expedition of Banu Mustaliq’ After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that prior to the Jalsa, he had been mentioning the expedition of Muraisi?, and it had been mentioned that Abdullah bin Ubayy said unbecoming things about the Holy Prophet (sa) and adopted hypocritical ways.

Mischief of the Hypocrites Almost Leads to Civil War

His Holiness (aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad (ra) who writes:

„At the end of this war, the Holy Prophet (sa) remained in Muraisi? for a few days. However, during this stay an untoward incident took place, which almost led to the outbreak of civil war between the weaker Muslims. However, the wisdom and magnetic influence of the Holy Prophet (sa) saved the Muslims from the dangerous outcomes of this mischief. It so happened that a servant of Hazrat Umar (ra) named Jahjah went to the mainspring in Muraisi to fetch some water. Coincidentally, another person named Sinan who was from among the confederates of the Ansar, arrived at the spring as well. Both of these individuals were ignorant commoners. An altercation ensued between the two of them at the spring, and Jahjah struck Sinan. That did it, and Sinan began to scream and shout, “O People of the Ansar! Come to my aid, I have been beaten.” When Jahjah saw that Sinan was calling his people to aid him, he also began to call for his own, “O Muhajirin, come hither, run!” When the Ansar and Muhajirin heard this voice, a multitude of them rushed towards the spring with their swords in hand, and before they knew it, quite a large horde of people had gathered. Certain ignorant youngsters were about to attack each other, but a few wise and faithful Muhajirin and Ansar arrived on the scene in time, who immediately separated the people and reconciled between them. When the Holy Prophet (sa) received news of this, he stated that this was a manifestation of ignorant conduct and expressed his displeasure. In this way, the matter was settled. However, when news of this occurrence reached Abdullah bin Ubayy bin Sulul, who was also present in this Ghazwah, this evil man desired to revive the disorder. He greatly incited his followers against the Holy Prophet (sa) and said, “This is all your own fault, it is you who have granted refuge to these strangers and allowed them to rule upon you. You still have an opportunity to relinquish your support for them and they shall leave themselves.” Eventually, this wretched man went so far as to say: “Just wait and see, now when we arrive to Madinah, the most honoured man or people shall exile the most disgraceful person or people from the city.”

At the time, a sincere young man from among the Muslims named Zaid bin Arqam (ra) was present. Upon hearing these words regarding the Holy Prophet (sa) from the mouth of Abdullah, he became restless, and conveyed news of this incident to the Holy Prophet (sa) through his paternal uncle. At the time, Hazrat Umar (ra) was sitting in the company of the Holy Prophet (sa) and upon hearing these words, he became inflamed in anger and indignation. He submitted to the

Holy Prophet (sa), “O Messenger of Allah! Grant me permission, I shall behead this hypocritical and seditious man.” The Holy Prophet (sa) responded, “Let it be Umar! Would you like people to spread the news that Muhammad kills his own followers?” Then, the Holy Prophet (sa) summoned Abdullah bin Ubayy and his followers, and inquired of them as regards to this matter.” They all swore that they had not said such things. Some from among the Ansar also interceded and submitted, “Perhaps Zaid bin Arqam may have been mistaken.” On this occasion, the Holy Prophet (sa) accepted the statement of Abdullah bin Ubayy and his followers, and rejected the submission of Zaid (ra). Upon this, Zaid (ra) was deeply grieved, but Qur?anic revelation was later sent down in confirmation of Zaid (ra), and the hypocrites were declared to be liars. The Holy Prophet (sa) summoned Abdullah bin Ubayy and his followers to inform them of this confirmation and instructed Hazrat Umar (ra) to order an immediate departure. It was noon, and generally the Holy Prophet (sa) would not depart at such an hour, because due to the climate in Arabia, this was a time of intense heat and it was extremely difficult to travel at this time. However, in light of the prevalent circumstances, the Holy Prophet (sa) considered it best to depart at once. Therefore, according to his command the Muslim army prepared to depart immediately. It was perhaps on this very occasion that Usaid bin Hudair Ansari, who was a very renowned chieftain of the Aus tribe, presented himself before the Holy Prophet (sa) and submitted, “O Messenger of Allah! You do not normally march at this time of day. What has happened today?” The Holy Prophet (sa) said, “Usaid! Have you not heard the words of Abdullah bin Ubayy? He says that, „Once we arrive to

Madinah, the most honoured individual shall cast out the meanest.?” Usaid (ra) spontaneously said, “Indeed, O Messenger of Allah, you may certainly throw out Abdullah from Mad?nah. By God! It is you who are the most honourable and it is he who is the most disgraceful.” Then, Usaid (ra) went on to submit:

“O Messenger of Allah! You are aware that prior to your arrival Abdullah bin Ubayy was very revered amongst his people, and they were about to accept him as a king, but this was mixed to dust when you arrived. Due to this reason, his heart harbours jealousy towards you. Do not care for his nonsense, and forgive him.”

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 428-431)

Abdullah bin Ubayy bin Sulul Disgraced by His Own Son

His Holiness (aba) said that when Abdullah bin Ubayy?s son learned of all this and what Hazrat Umar (ra) said, he went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and sid that if he intended to have Abdullah bin Ubayy killed then he should give him the command to do it and he would bring him his head. However, since he cared so much for his parents, he feared that if someone else were to be commanded to kill his father, then he may not be able to bear seeing him walk about without killing him and thereby entering the hellfire. The Holy Prophet (sa) responded by telling him that he had not intended to kill Abdullah bin Ubayy nor had he commanded it. Instead, the Holy Prophet (sa) said that they would treat him with kindness. Abdullah bin Ubayy?s son said that even though before the Holy Prophet?s (sa) arrival to Madinah, Abdullah bin Ubayy was meant to become the leader of Madinah, the leadership of the Holy Prophet (sa) elevated the people of Madinah.

His Holiness (aba) said that the Holy Prophet (sa) embarked on his journey back to Madinah. He travelled in the evening, through the evening, and into the morning. During the entire journey, no one got off of their mounts except to answer the call of nature or to offer prayers. The Holy Prophet (sa) undertook this long journey so that people would forget what Abdullah bin Ubayy had said that day before. Hazrat Zaid (ra) was riding his mount behind the Holy Prophet (sa). When the Holy Prophet?s (sa) mount would slow down he would kick it with his heels in order to make it go faster. As the Holy Prophet (sa) was riding, he received a revelation, and after the revelation was complete, the Holy Prophet (sa) informed Hazrat Zaid (ra) that he had indeed heard correctly and that Allah the Almighty had attested to the fact that he had been telling the truth.

His Holiness (aba) said that after this revelation was received by the

Holy Prophet (sa), two companions (ra) came across Abdullah bin Ubayy and sternly scolded him for what he had done. They informed him that God had sent down revelation attesting to the fact that Zaid (ra) had been telling the truth. They said that they would never again speak in favour of Abdullah bin Ubayy until it was known that he had changed his ways, for they had not believed in Zaid (ra) previously for his sake, but now revelation had been sent down confirming the deceit of Abdullah bin Ubayy.

His Holiness (aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad (ra) who writes:

„Abdullah bin Abdullah bin Ubayy was so incensed against his father that when the Muslim army set back for Madinah, Abdullah (ra) stood before his father and blocked his passage, saying, “By God! I shall not permit you to return, until you confess with your own tongue that the Holy Prophet (sa) is most honoured and you are the most disgraced.” „Abdullah pressed his father to such an extent that finally he was compelled to say these words, upon which Abdullah left him free to proceed. When the return journey began, the remainder of that day, the entire night, and the start of the following day, were all spent by the Muslim army in continuous march. When camp was finally setup, the people were so terribly exhausted that they all fell into a deep sleep. Hence, in this manner, through the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (sa) the people?s attention was diverted away from this unpleasant incident and redirected to something else for quite an extended period of time. Thus, through His Grace, Allah the Exalted safeguarded the Muslims from the mischief of the hypocrites. In actuality, it had always been the effort of the hypocrites to spur a state of civil war and internal division amongst the Muslims, and if it was possible to lower the position of the Holy Prophet (sa) in their eyes. However, Islam and the magnetic personality of the Holy Prophet (sa) had created such a bond of unity amongst the Muslims, that no conspiracy could fracture it. Such feelings of respect and veneration, loyalty and faithfulness, and love and affection had taken root in the hearts of the Muslims for the Holy Prophet (sa), that it was not in the power of man to shake these emotions. As such, just contemplate this occurrence alone. Abdullah bin Ubayy, chief of the hypocrites attempted to capitalise on a temporary conflict between two common Muslims, and somehow sow the seed of dissension and discord between the Muslims, and injure the love and awe of the Holy Prophet (sa). However, he was met with absolute failure, and was made to drink from the goblet of humiliation at the hands of his own son in such a manner that he perhaps never forgot it until his last breath.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 431)

His Holiness (aba) said that later, the Holy Prophet (sa) said to Hazrat Umar (ra) that had he ordered Abdullah bin Ubayy to be killed when

Hazrat Umar (ra) had suggested, then people would have turned away and refused. However, now if he were to order the same people to kill him, then they would certainly do so, as the matter had become clear.

Hazrat Umar (ra) said that he understood that the Holy Prophet?s (sa) opinions were much more blessed than his.

Incident of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) Camel Being Lost

His Holiness (aba) said that during this journey, the Holy Prophet?s (sa) camel became lost. Along the way, the Holy Prophet (sa) had stopped by a well about 40 kilometres away from Madinah. The Muslims had let their animals graze, however there was a storm causing the Holy Prophet?s (sa) camel Qaswah to become lost. The Muslims searched everywhere. A Jewish hypocrite who apparently showed that he was a Muslim but was in reality still a Jew named Zaid bin Lusait asked why everyone was running about. When he was told that they were looking for the Holy Prophet?s (sa) camel, he said doesn?t Allah just tell them where it is? The companions found this to be strange and were able to discern his hypocrisy. They asked if he was such a hypocrite then why did he set out with them? He responded that he had set out with the Muslims only for worldly gain.

He again asked why Allah didn?t simply reveal where the camel was. The companions said that had they known he harboured such thoughts they would never have allowed him to set out with them. He ran away and went to sit with the Holy Prophet (sa) in order to stay protected. However, Allah had already revealed to the Holy Prophet (sa) what this hypocrite had said. And so, the Holy Prophet (sa) said that a hypocrite was sitting amongst them who was rejoicing over the Holy Prophet (sa) losing his camel and wonders why Allah doesn?t just reveal the camel?s whereabouts. The Holy Prophet (sa) then said that God had indeed revealed to him the whereabouts of the camel; it was in a passageway just ahead and its reins were caught in a tree. The companions went and found the camel exactly as the Holy Prophet (sa) had described. The hypocrite was dumbfounded. He went to the companions and asked whether they had informed the Holy Prophet (sa) about what he had said. When they told him that they hadn?t, he said that after what he had witnessed and upon the Holy Prophet (sa) finding his camel, he had now realised the reality and on that day he truly accepted Islam. He then returned to the Holy Prophet (sa) and sought forgiveness.

His Holiness (aba) said that he would narrate further details in the future. Appeal for Prayers in Light of Mischief Against Ahmadis in Bangladesh and Pakistan

His Holiness (aba) urged prayers for the conditions in Bangladesh. The rebellion against the government has eliminated their power, however the disorder still continues. It is said that yesterday there was some improvement. However, opponents of the Community have taken advantage of the circumstances and have started attacking Ahmadis. Our mosques have been attacked and burned, similarly, Jamia Ahmadiyya and other buildings belonging to the Community have been attacked, vandalised and burned. Some Ahmadis have also been severely injured as a result of being beaten. Many Ahmadi homes were also attacked and burned. In fact, some have been completely burned down while others? belongings were burned. There is a state of complete disorder and this is the second time that Ahmadis have been made to face such difficulties. However, their faith has not wavered in the slightest. They are firm in faith and have said that they will bear this for the sake of Allah. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah bestow his mercy and grace and keep Ahmadis under His protection and may He seize the opponents.

His Holiness (aba) also urged prayers for the Ahmadis in Pakistan where conditions are worsening. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah protect them against every evil. These days clerics and others looking for their own gain are actively working against Ahmadis. They are perpetrating cruelties in the name of Allah and His Messenger (sa). His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah swiftly take them to task.

His Holiness (aba) also urged prayers for the Muslims in Palestine and prayed that may Allah seize those perpetrating these cruelties and swiftly bring the atrocities to an end.

His Holiness (aba) urged prayers generally for the Muslim world so that the cruelties being perpetrated against one another may come to an end. May they establish a true connection with God and recognise the Imam of the Age. This alone is the path to their salvation, yet they do not take heed.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness (aba) said that he would make mention and lead the funeral prayers of two deceased members:

Zakaur Rahman Shaheed

Dr Zakaur Rahman Shaheed who was recently martyred. On 27 July, two unknown persons entered his clinic and opened fire resulting in his martyrdom. The assailants fled the scene. At the time of the incident, his wife was attending the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) in the UK. He served the Community in various capacities including as local president. He possessed many great qualities including being at the forefront of making financial contributions. He always had a smile on his face and had a passion for serving humanity. He would often treat the poor for free. He was respected amongst non-Ahmadis and some even attended his funeral. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah elevate his station, grant patience to the family and enable his children to carry on the legacy of his virtues.

Sayyidah Bashir

Sayyidah Bashir wife of Malik Bashir Ahmad who recently passed away. She is survived by a son and two daughters. Her son, Malik Ghulam Ahmad is a missionary in Ghana and was unable to attend her funeral due to being in the field of service. She was fortunate to spend time with Hazrat Nusrat Jahan Begum (ra) (blessed wife of the Promised Messiah (as)). She was essentially an orphan, however she was raised through the kindness of Hazrat Nusrat Jahan Begum (ra) and the Second Caliph (ra). She had profound love for Khilafat. She listened to the sermons very attentively. She never raised her voice and even stopped her children from raising their voices. She established love for Khilafat and Ahmadiyyat within her children. She was given to prayer and avoided worldliness. She was very exemplary. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and enable her children to carry on the legacy of her virtues.