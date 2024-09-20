Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Incidents from the Life of the Holy Prophet (sa) – The Battle of the Ditch’

After reciting Tashahhud, T’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he had been mentioning details about the Battle of Ahzab and how the the treachery of the Jews of Khaibar led to the formation of an army of the disbelievers intending to attack and eliminate the Muslims.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Sulait(ra) and Sufyan bin Auf Aslami(ra) to gather more information regarding the disbelieving army; however, they were both martyred when Abu Sufyan saw them.

Digging of the Trench Begins

His Holiness(aba) said that the Muslims began digging the ditch using shovels and other tools obtained from the Banu Quraizah. The Holy Prophet(sa) divided the Muslims into groups of ten to dig. The Holy

Prophet(sa) also partook in the digging and helped the Muslims. When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) could not find a bucket to put the dirt in they would use their own clothes to carry the dirt.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

‘It was difficult for such a big army to keep its movements secret, and then, the intelligence system of the Holy Prophet(sa) was also very well organised. Hence, the army of the Quraish had only just left Makkah when the Holy Prophet(sa) received news, upon which he gathered the companions and sought counsel in this regard. In this consultative meeting, a sincere companion from Iran named Salman(ra), the Persian, was also present. His acceptance of Islam has already been alluded to above. Since Salman(ra), the Persian, was knowledgeable in non-Arab strategy of war, he proposed that a long and wide ditch be dug around that part of Madinah, which was insecure, in order to defend themselves. The idea of a ditch was a novel concept for the Arabs, but upon learning that this method of war was generally prevalent among the non-Arab world, the Holy

Prophet(sa) accepted this proposal. The city of Madinah was secure on three fronts to some extent. Due to the walls of a continuous succession of homes, thick trees and large rocks, these fronts were protected from a sudden attack by the army of the Quraish. It was only from the front facing towards Syria that the enemy could swarm upon Madina. For this reason, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed that a ditch be dug along the unprotected side of Madinah. Under his own supervision, the Holy Prophet(sa) had the lines of the ditch marked out and divided the ditch into segments of fifteen feet each, after which he divided this work amongst groups of ten companions.

In the division of these parties, a friendly debate arose as to which group Salman(ra), the Persian, would be counted amongst. Would he be counted amongst the Muhajirin, or due to his having arrived in Madinah prior to the advent of Islam, would he be considered a part of the Ansar? Since Salman(ra) was the originator of this idea and despite being of old age, was an active and strong man, both groups desired to include him among themselves. Eventually, this disagreement was presented before the Holy Prophet(sa). Upon hearing the arguments of both parties, he smiled and said, “Salman is from neither one of these parties, rather, ‘Salman is to be counted from amongst the members of my family.’” From then on, Salman received the honour of being known as a family member of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Hence, after the plan of digging a ditch had been finalised, the companions came into the field of battle dressed as labourers. The work of excavation was not an easy task, and then, the cold season was also in full force, due to which the companions were made to bear severe hardships. Moreover, since all other business came to a halt, those people who earned their bread and butter on a daily basis, and there were many such people from among the companions, were compelled to bear the adversity of hunger and starvation as well. Furthermore, since the companions did not have servants and slaves, all of them had to work with their own hands.

Within these parties of ten, there was a further division of work, where certain men would dig and others would fill this excavated earth and stones in baskets carried on their shoulders and throw it away. The Holy

Prophet(sa) would spend most of his time near the ditch and would often join the companions in digging and transporting the dirt.’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, 451-453)

Participation of the Holy Prophet(sa) in Digging the Ditch

His Holiness(aba) said that in order to keep the companions’ spirits high as they worked, it is recorded that the Holy Prophet(sa) would recite some poetic couplets. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘O Our Lord! True life is that of the hereafter. Make it so by Your Grace that the Ansar and Muhajirin are blessed with Your forgiveness and bounty in the life of the hereafter.’ Upon this, the companions would respond saying, ‘We are those who have taken oath on the hand of Muhammad(sa), that we shall continue to strive in Jihad until the breath of life remains within us.’

His Holiness(aba) said that according to narrations, the Holy Prophet(sa) was seen on that day himself carrying the excavated dirt and he could be heart reciting poetic couplets as he did so, beseeching God for His help. In fact it is recorded that the Holy Prophet(sa) would be reciting these couplets while elongating the end of each line.

His Holiness(aba) said that after having worked very hard the Holy

Prophet(sa) sat down to take some rest and fell asleep. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) stood by him ensuring no one walked by and woke him up. When the Holy Prophet(sa) awoke a short while later, he asked why they had not woken him up, and then the Holy Prophet(sa) immediately started working again.

His Holiness(aba) said that according to narrations, Hazrat Zaid bin Thabit(ra) was doing his part in digging the ditch but as he grew tired, he ended up falling asleep in the ditch. Seeing he had fallen asleep, one of the companions playfully took his tools. When Zaid(ra) woke up and couldn’t find his tools, he became worried as the companions watched on in amusement. When the Holy Prophet(sa) learned of this he asked Zaid(ra) in an amused manner whether he had fell so deep in sleep that he was no longer aware of his things. Then the Holy Prophet(sa) asked if anyone knew where Zaid’s(ra) belongings were upon which one of the Muslims said that he had it. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that a Muslim should not be made to worry in this manner.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are varying accounts as to how long it took to dig the ditch, however most agree on it taking 15 to 30 days. This ditch was about 3.5 miles long, 13-14 feet wide and 10-11 feet deep. This ditch remained for hundreds after which people slowly started filling it and constant rain in the Valley of Bathan also filled it, turning it into a stream. By the 9th Century it is recorded that there remained no trace of the actual ditch.

Miracles & Grand Prophecies During this Time

His Holiness(aba) said that certain miracles also took place during the digging of the ditch. A famous incident is that as the ditch was being dug, the companions encountered a very rocky area and were unable to dig through it. When they went to the Holy Prophet(sa) to report the matter, the Holy Prophet(sa), he took the pickaxe himself and struck the ground which caused the rocky area to break apart. According to other narrations, the Holy Prophet(sa) asked for some water to be brought in which he mixed some of his saliva and then sprinkled it over the rocky area. It is reported that when the Holy Prophet(sa) did this, the rocky area became soft and turned into sand.

His Holiness(aba) said that there is another incident where Hazrat Salman the Persian(ra) was having trouble breaking a boulder. The Holy Prophet(sa) took the pickaxe from him and struck the boulder which caused sparks to fly and a piece of the boulder broke, upon which the Holy Prophet(sa) glorified Allah and the companions followed suit. Then the Holy Prophet(sa) struck it again, causing sparks to fly and the Holy Prophet(sa) glorified Allah and the companions followed suit, and then the same happened a third time and the entire boulder broke. Hazrat Salman the Persian(ra) asked the Holy Prophet(sa) about the light that would emanate whenever the Holy Prophet(sa) struck the boulder. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘Did you see the light as well?’ upon which Hazrat Salman the Persian(ra) replied that he had indeed seen the light. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘The first time there was light I saw the castles of Hira and Kisra and Gabriel told me that my people would overtake them. The second time there was light, I saw the red castles of Rome and Gabriel told me that my people would overtake them.

The third time there was light, I was shown the castles of San’a and Gabriel told me that my people would overtake them. So glad tidings for you!’ Hazrat Salman the Persian(ra), who had seen these castles, attested to the accuracy with which the Holy Prophet(sa) described the castles and said that this was surely a true promise.

Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) explained that these victories would take place after the time of the Holy Prophet(sa). The hypocrites mocked this promise wondering how such a promise could be made in such a state of fear and helplessness, wondering how they could imagine to overtake such places from Madinah, whereas their condition was such that they were digging a ditch to protect it.

His Holiness(aba) said that Allah the Almighty describes this state of the hypocrites in the Holy Qur’an when He says:

‘And when the hypocrites and those in whose hearts was a disease said,

‘Allah and His Messenger promised us nothing but a delusion.” (The Holy Qur’an, 33:13)

His Holiness(aba) said that within a few years, during the Caliphates of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra), these very places and castles were conquered by the Muslims and those same Muslims who were considered helpless became their custodians.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

‘In this very state of adversity and difficulty, while the ditch was being dug, a stone which simply refused to break was excavated. The state of the companions was that due to three days of continuous starvation, they fell faint. Unable to succeed in this task, they finally presented themselves before the Holy Prophet(sa) and submitted, “There is one stone which knows no breaking.” At the time, the Holy Prophet(sa) had also tied a stone on his stomach due to hunger, but he immediately went there upon their request and lifting an axe, struck the stone, in the name of Allah. When iron hit stone, a spark flew, upon which the Holy Prophet(sa) loudly said, “God is the

Greatest!” Then he said, “I have been granted the keys of the kingdom of

Syria. By God, at this time, I am beholding the red-stone palaces of

Syria.” His stroke had somewhat crushed a portion of the stone. The Holy Prophet(sa) wielded the axe a second time in the name of Allah, which caused a spark again, upon which the Holy Prophet(sa) said, “God is the

Greatest!” Then he said, “This time, I have been granted the keys of

Persia, and I am witnessing the white palaces of Madaen.” Now, the rock had been broken to a large degree. The Holy Prophet(sa) wielded the axe yet a third time, which resulted in another spark and the Holy

Prophet(sa) said, “God is the Greatest!” Then he said, “Now, I have been endowed the keys of Yemen, and by God, I am being shown the gates of San’a at this time.” Finally, the rock was broken completely. In another narration it is related that on every occasion, the Holy Prophet(sa) would loudly proclaim the greatness of God and after the companions would inquire, he would relate his visions.

After this temporary hindrance had been removed, the companions engaged in their work once again. These were visions of the Holy Prophet(sa). In other words, during this time of affliction, Allah the Exalted created a spirit of hope and delight amongst the companions by showing the Holy Prophet(sa) visions of the future victories and prosperity of the Muslims. However, apparently at the time, the circumstances were of such difficulty and hardship that upon hearing these promises, the hypocrites of Madinah mocked the Muslims saying, “They do not even possess the strength to step out of their own homes and are dreaming of the kingdoms of Caesar and Chosroes.” However, in the estimation of God, all of these bounties had been decreed for the Muslims. Therefore, these promises were fulfilled at their respective times. Some were fulfilled in the last days of the Holy Prophet(sa), while most were fulfilled in the era of his Khulafa’, and thus, became a source of increasing the Muslims in faith and gratitude.’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 455-456) His Holiness(aba) further quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who describes another miracle that took place on that occasion. He writes:

‘On this very occasion, a faithful companion of the Holy Prophet(sa) named Jabir bin ‘Abdullah(ra) noticed signs of weakness and starvation on the countenance of the Holy Prophet(sa), and sought permission to go home for a short while. Upon arriving at home, Jabir(ra) said to his wife, “It seems as if the Holy Prophet(sa) is in great hardship due to extreme hunger. Do you have something to eat?” She responded, “Yes, I have some barley flour and one goat.” Jabir(ra) states, “I slaughtered the goat and kneaded the flour into dough. Then, I said to my wife, ‘You prepare the food, while I present myself before the Holy Prophet(sa) and request him to come over.’” My wife said, “Look here, do not embarrass me. The food is very little. Do not bring too many people along with the Holy Prophet(sa).” Jabir(ra) goes on to relate, “I went and almost in a whisper submitted to the Holy Prophet, ‘O Messenger of Allah! I have some meat and barley dough and have asked my wife to prepare the food. I would request you to come over with a few companions and eat at our home.’” The Holy Prophet(sa) said, “How much food do you have?” I submitted that we have such and such amount. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, “It is plenty.” Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) cast a glance around him and called out in a loud voice, “O company of the Ansar and Muhajirin! Come along. Jabir has invited us to a meal. Let us go and eat.” At this voice, about 1,000 hunger-stricken companions joined the Holy Prophet(sa).

The Holy Prophetsa instructed Jabir(ra), “Go home quickly and tell your wife that until I arrive, she should not take the cooking pot off the stove, nor should she begin to prepare the bread.” Jabir hurried home at once and informed his wife. The poor lady became extremely worried, because the food was only enough for a few, and since a multitude of people were on their way, she had no idea what to do. However, when the Holy

Prophet(sa) arrived, he very calmly prayed and said, “Now begin baking the bread.” After this, the Holy Prophet(sa) began to slowly distribute the food. Jabir(ra) relates, “I swear by that Being, in Whose hand is my life, that this food sufficed for everyone and all ate their fill. Our pot was still boiling and the dough had not been used up completely.”’

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 456-457) His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating incidents from the Battle of Ahzab in the future.

Appeal for Prayers

His Holiness(aba) again urged everyone to focus on prayers. His

Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah increase all Ahmadis in faith wherever they may be, whether in Bangladesh, Pakistan or other countries. May He protect every Ahmadi from every evil. May He protect the world from the fire towards which it is hurtling. May Allah have mercy. Allah has power over all things, and if the world turns towards reform, then Allah the Almighty can still save them from these calamities. May Allah the Almighty grant them sense and understanding.