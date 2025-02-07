Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Incidents of the Companions During Various Expeditions’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue narrating accounts of the expeditions from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Incident of Hazrat Abu Qatadah(ra) During the Expedition of Dhi Qarad

In the previous sermon, the expedition of Dhi Qarad was being mentioned. The Holy Prophet(sa), before departing for this expedition, sent a few companions toward the army and then followed. It is narrated that when they arrived, the enemy army ran away upon seeing them. When the Muslims reached the enemy encampment, the Muslims witnessed that the horse of Abu Qatadah was hamstrung. The Holy Prophet(sa) stood by it and said, ‘May you be well. You have many enemies in war.’

The Holy Prophet(sa) moved forward from there and it was thought that Abu Qatadah(ra) had been martyred. However, this was not the case. Another man had been wrapped in the cloak of Abu Qatadah(ra). A short while later, Abu Qatadah(ra) once again joined the Muslims whilst leading his camels. Upon returning, the Holy Prophet(sa) offered many a prayer for him.

Abu Qatadah(ra) mentioned that he was struck with an arrow and thought that he had removed it. The Holy Prophet(sa) called him over, tenderly removed the

arrow, and put his blessed saliva on the wound. As a result, Abu Qatadah(ra) said that it was as though I had not been wounded at all.

Incidents of Hazrat Salamah(ra) During this Expedition

During this expedition, there is also mention of how Hazrat Salamah(ra) fought the enemies at Dhi Qarad. Hazrat Salamah(ra) was pursuing the enemy and could not see any of his companions. Upon reaching Dhi Qarad, the enemies spotted him trying to drink water, so he retreated. He fired arrows and hit a person whom he had fired at earlier. He also apprehended two individuals and brought them to the Holy Prophet(sa), who was just arriving.

The Holy Prophet(sa) arrived at Dhi Qarad at the time of Isha prayer and set up the Muslim encampment by the water spring where the two individuals had been captured. The belongings of the enemy were seized, which included two camels. During this time, Hazrat Salamah(ra) proposed to be sent with 100 men to pursue the enemy. The Holy Prophet(sa) smiled and said, ‘Salamah, do you think you can do this?’ Hazrat Salamah(ra) replied in the affirmative. The Holy Prophet(sa) replied, ‘If you have managed to secure them, show them mercy and tenderness.’ In other words, if they have run away, then leave them be. There is no need to show harshness any further.

Hazrat Salamah(ra) narrates another incident that took place during this expedition. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that during this expedition, the best among the horsemen was Abu Qatadah(ra), and the best among the infantry was Salamah bin Aqbah(ra). Hazrat Salamah(ra) had the honour of being amongst both the horsemen and the infantry.

When returning to Madinah, as they approached near, an Ansari companion announced that he would like to race back to Madinah on foot. Hazrat Salamah(ra) asked the Holy Prophet(sa) if he could race the man. The Holy

Prophet(sa) granted him permission, and so they started to run. Hazrat Salamah(ra) held back for some time, until he sped up and passed the Ansari man, ultimately winning the race.

The Holy Prophet(sa) remained outside of Madinah for a period of five days for this expedition.

The Wife of Hazrat Abu Dharr Ghaffari(ra)

His Holiness(aba) had also previously mentioned that Hazrat Abu Dharr

Ghaffari’s(ra) wife had been captured. It is mentioned that she was tied up and managed to escape on her own. She mounted the camel of the Holy Prophet(sa), Asbah, that had also been captured and fled from the enemy encampment. The enemies tried to pursue her but could not catch her. She had vowed to God that if the camel became a means to save her, she would slaughter it for His sake. However, when she reached Madinah, the Holy Prophet(sa) advised that such a vow did not grant the camel an appropriate reward for saving her. Furthermore, the camel did not belong to her. Thus, he asked her to return to her home without worrying about fulfilling the vow.

The Expedition of Hazrat Aban bin Sa’id(ra)

This expedition took place in Muharram 7 AH, whereas other narrations state it took place in Jamadi al-Thani. Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) also deems this expedition to have taken place in Muharram as it aligns with other historical events. Hazrat Aban’s(ra) father was amongst the prominent people of the Quraish. His brothers had accepted Islam before him and also migrated to Abyssinia. Hazrat Aban(ra) was amongst the enemies during the Battle of Badr, and had granted protection to Hazrat Uthman(ra) during the incident of the treaty of Hudaibiyah. During the Battle at Khaibar, Hazrat Aban(ra) accepted Islam, or according to another narration, he accepted Islam sometime between the Treaty of Hudaibiyah and the Battle of Khaibar.

Before heading towards Khaibar, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent troops with Hazrat Aban(ra) toward Najd. Najd is a sandy yet lush green region with many valleys and mountains. It is an elevated land for which it is called Najd. These troops under Hazrat Aban(ra) were tasked with keeping Madinah safe while the Holy Prophet(sa) was not present. Some tribes were keen on attacking Madinah during such times when the Holy Prophet(sa) was travelling. It was the practice of the Holy Prophet(sa) to send some companions toward such tribes when embarking on a journey.

Hazrat Aban(ra) joined the Holy Prophet(sa) in Khaibar after the Muslims had already attained victory.

The Battle of Khaibar

The Battle of Khaibar is a significant event in Islamic history. Khaibar is a lush green area with many streams and water springs. It is also within the area of the largest date crops in the Arabian Peninsula. Khaibar was approximately 96 miles north of Madinah. Many Jews had lived there for a long time. Some say they lived there since the time of Prophet Moses(as), and this region held great importance for the Jewish people.

The Jews in Khaibar, in particular, were more brave and united than others. The Holy Prophet(sa) was aware of the conspiracies many of the Jews there were brewing against Islam. They looked for every opportunity to somehow harm Islam. The Holy Prophet(sa) showed immense kindness and tenderness toward the Jews in Madinah, however they would break their covenants over and over. If they were ever punished for it, it was in accordance with the covenants they made and under the edicts of justice. The Holy

Prophet(sa) desired peace, stability and justice, and never desired to benefit from the Jewish people in any way.

After many of the Jews had been exiled from Madinah for their treason and attempts to kill the Holy Prophet(sa), they settled in Khaibar. There, they incited others against Islam. They gathered large numbers against Islam, and launched an attack on Madinah alongside the polytheists known as the Battle of the Ditch. This was a truly precarious situation for the Muslims, and the people behind it were undoubtedly the Jews from Khaibar, among others.

A famous orientalist, Montgomery Watt, who has never shied away from defaming Islam and its Holy Founder (sa), writes:

‘The attack of Khaibar was for one clear reason: they had poured their riches into inciting their Arab neighbours against Islam.’

It was for this reason that the Holy Prophet(sa) decided to fight and protect Islam.

Hazrat Musleh Maud(ra) states that just five months after the Holy

Prophet(sa) returned from Hudaibiyah, he decided that the Jews who conspire and incite others against Islam should be expelled from Khaibar. Thus, he marched toward Khaibar with 1600 companions.

Some historians, including Hazrat Musleh Maud (sa), deem this Battle to have taken place five months after Hudaibiyah. However, other historians also claim that this took place just a few days after Hudaibiyah in the month of Muharram. Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad agrees with this. Allah knows best.

Fundamentally, the Treaty of Hudaibiyah was a grand victory, mentioned by the Holy Qur’an in the following words:

“Verily, We have granted thee a clear victory.”(48:2)

It was this grand victory that opened the doors to even greater victories such as that of Khaibar and the Conquest of Makkah.

In the same chapter of the Holy Qur’an, Allah the Almighty mentions the victory of Khaibar in the following words:

“Surely, Allah was well pleased with the believers when they were swearing allegiance to thee under the Tree, and He knew what was in their hearts, and He sent down tranquillity on them, and He rewarded them with a victory near at hand; And great spoils that they will take. And Allah is Mighty, Wise. Allah has promised you great spoils that you will take, and He has given you this in advance…” (The Holy Qur’an, 48:19-21)

Preparing for Khaibar

When announcing preparations for Khaibar, in some narrations, the Holy Prophet(sa) announced that only those who participated in Hudaibiyah should come along. In another narration, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that those who desire to come only for the spoils of war should not come. Only those who desire to partake in Jihad should prepare themselves.

It is stated that it was during Khaibar that a large banner or flag was prepared for the Muslim army. Previously, they used smaller flags. According to some narrations, six female companions, and in other narrations, up to 20 female companions participated in this battle. They very bravely came forward and offered their service.

The Jews living in Madinah at the time were not happy after having discovered this. Some Muslims had taken loans from these Jews. In order to hinder and stop the Muslims from departing, the Jews began to ask the Muslims to return the loans they owed. One companion owed four to five dirhams to a Jew. When asked for it, he asked for some more time. The Jew also said that fighting at Khaibar is no small matter. Nonetheless, the matter was presented to the Holy Prophet(sa), who very justly instructed the Muslim to give the Jew his rights.

Apart from hindering the Muslims, the Jews of Madinah also informed the Jews in Khaibar of the Muslims’ preparations. On top of this, the hypocrites in Madinah also wrote a letter to Khaibar, warning them to fortify themselves and to hide their wealth. The Jews of Khaibar held a meeting about the matter. Some were of the opinion that the Jews should fight from within their forts. Others said that they should go out into the battlefield, because Jews have not been successful in sieges before. A third suggestion was to attack Madinah and destroy all the Muslims. Most of the people agreed with this suggestion, however, the leader of Khaibar, Kinanah bin Abi Huqaiq, was doubtful that the Muslims would come to Khaibar. In fact, he said that Muhammad(sa) would not dare come to Khaibar.

Nonetheless, a convoy was sent to nearby tribes to seek assistance in Khaibar. Some tribes refused, while others sent armies to aid Khaibar.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue to mention these accounts in the future.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention a few deceased members of the Community whose funeral prayers he would lead in absentia.

Muhammad Ashraf

Muhammad Ashraf, son of Respected Muhammad Bakhsh of Mandi

Bahauddin. He is survived by three daughters and six sons. One of his sons, Kashif Javed, is the acting missionary-in-charge in Senegal and also the Amir Jama’at, due to which he couldn’t attend his father’s funeral.

His son writes that he was extremely pure of heart, righteous, and Godfearing individual. He deeply loved Khilafat. He was the only Ahmadi in his family, and would often say that whatever he had achieved was due to becoming Ahmadi. He always advised his children to attach themselves to Ahmadiyyat and Khilafat. He learned the Holy Qur’an at a very elderly age, but would then recite it with a lot of passion. One of his sons who was the finance secretary in his area, says that his father was extremely regular in offering his financial contributions, and would often try to offer his entire contributions at the beginning of the year. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty grant him mercy.

Habib Muhammad Shakry

The next funeral was of Habib Muhammad Shakry, the Naib Amir of Kenya. He passed away at the age of 56. The deceased was a Musi. He is survived by a wife and three children. The Amir of Kenya Jama’at writes that his forefathers were from Yemen, and his father took the pledge of allegiance in 1982. He was educated in Mombasa and was an intelligent student. He always considered his audiences with the Khulafa to be the highlights of his life. At the time of his passing, he was the National Secretary Ta’lim, and Naib Amir. He greatly respected all life-devotees, was extremely regular in his prayers and financial contributions, looked after the poor and needy, was obedient to his parents whilst fulfilling their rights, was wise, pious and was a very sincere person. He held high positions in big companies, and held strong connections with politicians, experts and religious figures. He never concealed his belief in Ahmadiyyat. Many prominent individuals came to his funeral. His Holiness(aba) prayed for his forgiveness and family.

Anubi Madingo

The third funeral is of Anubi Madingo. He was the local president of the Community in Zimbabwe. His son writes that his father was initially a Sunni who opposed Ahmadiyyat. He held great love for Islam, and eventually, he accepted Ahmadiyyat. He was the first Ahmadi in his area. He was persecuted for believing in Ahmadiyyat and was forced to offer prayers within his home. He was steadfast and continued to preach, due to which many people entered the fold of the Community. He purchased some land and was building the first Ahmadi mosque in Zimbabwe. He was a trustworthy, helpful, hospitable, and devoted member of the Community. He is survived by his eight children, and one of his sons serves as the President of the Community in Zimbabwe. His Holiness(aba) prayed that Allah Almighty grants him forgiveness, and that his children carry on his virtues in their lives.