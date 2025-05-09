Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz, and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning incidents related to the Battle of Mu’tah.

The Battle of Mu’tah

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) bid farewell to Hazrat Abdullah bin Rawahah(ra), he said to him that he was going to a place where people did not prostrate much, and so he should increase his prostrations when he was there. His Holiness(aba) said that this guidance is very applicable today, as we live in countries where people have forgotten God, and so we must ensure to focus on our prayers and our worship.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abdullah(ra) requested for further guidance, to which the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he should constantly remember God, as this will help him with every matter in life. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that if he were ever to wrong ten people, he should not despair from trying to do good by even one person. In other words, one should not despair, for God’s mercy encompasses all things and He rewards any act of virtue.

His Holiness(aba) said that as Hazrat Abdullah(ra) departed, he began crying. When asked why, Hazrat Abdullah(ra) replied, saying that he had heard the Holy Prophet(sa) reciting ‘And there is not one of you but will come to it. This is a fixed decree with thy Lord.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 19:72) regarding the disbelievers entering the fire. Hazrat Abdullah(ra) said he did not know what his state would be upon returning. This was but a fear that Hazrat Abdullah(ra) had; otherwise, God has stated that the believers will not enter the hellfire. This verse also refers to the fact that believers experience a form of hell in this world at the hands of the enemies, and so those sending this army off prayed for them to be saved from the difficulties of the disbelievers.

His Holiness(aba) said that the army had set out on a Friday before the Friday prayer. Hazrat Abdullah(ra) decided to delay his departure so that he could offer Friday prayers behind the Holy Prophet(sa). After the prayers, when Hazrat Abdullah(ra) met the Holy Prophet(sa), he explained that he had delayed his departure in order to offer the Friday prayer. In response, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that nothing could compare to the reward of the army that had already departed.

His Holiness(aba) said that this was also the first occasion when Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) fought alongside the Muslims, as he had accepted Islam three years prior. The disbelievers had started spreading news about the Muslims’ movements so as to alert the Christians in Syria about the army’s imminent arrival. As such, it is recorded that Shurahbil started gathering an army of 1,000 or according to some, 100,000, in Syria while he also sent spies to keep an eye on the Muslims’ movements.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Muslims learned of this, Hazrat Abdullah(ra) encouraged them to keep marching forward and not worry, for they had set out without fear of martyrdom. And so, they should set out because they could not lose; either they would return victorious or they would be martyred.

Martyrdom of Prominent Companions During this Battle

His Holiness(aba) said that the Muslim army ultimately reached Mu’tah and began making preparations. As the enemy army drew closer, the Muslims saw an army so well-prepared and so well-equipped, the likes of which they had never seen before. Ultimately, a fierce battle ensued. Hazrat Zaid bin Harithah(ra) fought bravely until he was martyred, upon which Hazrat Ja’far(ra) took up the flag of Islam and fought fiercely until his own martyrdom. Hazrat Ja’far(ra) had been holding the flag in his right hand, and when it was cut off, he held it in his left hand. When his left hand was cut off, he held the flag against his chest with his elbow, until he was martyred, and in exchange for these two arms, he was given two wings by God as his soul rose to heaven. It is recorded that he had up to fifty wounds, all of which were on his chest, none on his back.

His Holiness(aba) said that when Hazrat Ja’far(ra) was martyred, Hazrat Abdullah bin Rawahah(ra) took up the Islamic flag. He fought until he too was martyred. It is recorded that Hazrat Zaid(ra), Hazrat Ja’far(ra) and Hazrat Abdullah(ra) were buried in the same grave.

Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) is Conferred the Flag

His Holiness(aba) said that thereafter, the Muslims gathered around the flag and agreed that the flag should be given to Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) and he should take the lead of the Muslim army. Upon taking up the flag, Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) led a charge against the disbelieving army, which ultimately led to the disbelieving army being defeated. One narration records that Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) sent a few battalions to hide behind the Muslim army and when confronted by the enemy, they should begin raising dust and dirt to give the illusion that reinforcements were coming to support the Muslim army. Hazrat Khalid(ra) also rearranged the army and upon seeing all of this and thinking there were reinforcements coming to help the Muslims, the enemy army grew fearful and retreated.

His Holiness(aba) said that God informed the Holy Prophet(sa) of this victory that very same day by way of revelation. The Holy Prophet(sa), with tears in his eyes, stood and informed the Muslims in Madinah about what had happened. When describing what Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) had done, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was a Sword of Allah. Thus, from that day, Hazrat Khalid(ra) became known as Saifullah or the Sword of Allah.

Why the Flag is Given Such Importance

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who explained that a nation’s flag is regarded with the utmost honour, as it is a symbol of the entire nation. As such, in battle, the flag is given the highest order of protection, and it is impossible to fathom allowing the flag to be given up to enemy hands. Hence, it would be given the highest order of protection. Even though during the battles, the flag of Islam was not very elaborate, rather it would be a piece of black cloth tied to some wood. But it represented the entire nation’s honour and so in a battle like Mu’tah, Hazrat Ja’far(ra) protected the flag with his life, and even when one hand was cut off, he held it with the other, and when that hand was cut off, he held it against his chest. Then, when his martyrdom drew near, he called out for someone from among the Muslims to take the flag and ensure that it did not fall to the ground. Though it was a simple piece of cloth and wood, it represented the entire nation it was given the highest order of protection, and this was not something which the Holy Prophet(sa) forbade.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning these incidents in the future.

Appeal for Prayers in Light of the Situation in the Subcontinent

His Holiness(aba) made an appeal for prayers regarding the general state of the world and in particular the conditions prevailing in India and Pakistan. May Allah bring an end to injustice, protect the oppressed, and give sense to the governments so that rather than advancing towards war they resolve matters peacefully. May Allah enable international organisations to resolve disputes between nations. Government officials in Pakistan have said that they have nothing to do with the terrorist attack in Kashmir and have offered that an investigation can be conducted by the UN rather than resorting to fighting. The Indian government should respond positively to this. May Allah grant sense to both sides.

His Holiness(aba) said that a war bears a negative impact on both sides. Not only do soldiers lose their lives, but ordinary citizens and the oppressed are also needlessly killed. This is what we are seeing in the wars of today. His Holiness(aba) urged prayers for all those oppressed in the world.

His Holiness(aba) said that apparently, it seems the world is standing at the precipice of destruction. Only Allah can save us from this destruction, and this can only happen when the world bows before God. May Allah enable them to do so and enable us to pray.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Friday prayer, he would lead the funeral prayer of a martyr.

Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Asif who was from Kasur and was martyred on 24 April at the age of 19. According to details, Muhammad Asif and another person went out at night outside of the village to buy some household necessities.

Since the stores in the village had boycotted Ahmadis from buying anything, they had to go outside their village. About a hundred meters away from his home, enemies of Ahmadiyyat were already lying in wait and they opened fire. Both were struck, yet they kept going on their motorcycle and fell only after they had made it some distance away. The police were late to arrive and as the assailants continued their firing, there was a delay in getting the injured to the hospital. By the time Muhammad Asif was brought to the hospital, he had lost too much blood and he lost his life. The other person, Hasnan Ahmad, was struck in the foot but is recovering well. Three people have been brought into custody. His Holiness(aba) said that usually nothing is done in such cases, so it remains to be seen what will happen with them. There has been a great deal of opposition against Ahmadiyyat, especially over the last three years in Kasur. Ahmadis are boycotted from the shops, from taking water from the water filtration system, etc.

His Holiness(aba) said that Muhammad Asif was his parents’ only son. He was kind and loving to all. He was regular in offering prayers. He was always ready to serve the Community. He was keen on taking part in different sports competitions. His mother attests that he was an obedient child. He was also very kind and caring towards his siblings. A few days before his martyrdom, his sister had seen a dream in which she saw him get shot. He had served the local chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in various capacities. He is survived by his parents and two sisters. He was obedient to Khilafat and was also regular in offering financial contributions. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station, and grant patience to the family.

His Holiness(aba) said that terrorists and opponents of Ahmadiyyat in Pakistan are only becoming bolder. May Allah swiftly procure the means for them to be brought to task.