ALGERIA HOST GAMBIA IN CHAN DECIDER TODAY

With anticipation building, the Algerian A’ national team is on the brink of a pivotal encounter as they prepare to face Gambia in the return leg of their CHAN 2025 qualifier. This decisive match, scheduled for today Friday evening at the storied 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, will determine their advance to the final phase of the African Nations Championship.

During a spirited media session at the National Technical Centre in Sidi Moussa, forward Adil Boulbina conveyed a blend of confidence and resolve. “Securing a draw in Banjul was crucial, and now, with renewed determination, we aim to clinch our place in the finals. Our team spirit is exceptional,” he declared, his eyes set on a future with the senior national team.

Striker Redouane Berkane, exuding focus, acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead. “Our efforts are relentless as we strive to triumph in the return match. The experienced players have been instrumental in my swift adaptation, and under coach Madjid Bougherra’s guidance, we thrive,” he affirmed, sharing his dream of joining the senior team.

Defender Ayoub Ghezala emphasised the unity within the squad, noting, “Our preparations are on track, and everyone is aligned with the mission. Facing a formidable Gambian team requires us to be at our peak, yet the harmony between players and staff is our greatest asset.”

Reflecting on the earlier clash, offensive midfielder Lahlou Akhrib spoke about overcoming challenges. “Despite unfavorable conditions in Banjul, our training has resumed vigorously. The camaraderie among players ensured I felt right at home,” he remarked, illustrating the team’s resilience and cohesion.

The Gambia side meanwhile arrived in Algeria last last night hoping to steal the tie right under the nose of the North Africans.

