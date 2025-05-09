Minteh offers Newcastle a reminder of what they gave up

- Advertisement -

Sometimes biting the hand that once fed you is worth it, and just ask Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh how that feels.

Formerly viewed as a bright talent after emerging on the Danish football scene with Odense Boldklub, Minteh eventually made his move to St James’ Park in the summer of 2023 before immediately being loaned out to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Minteh would go on to shine for De club aan de Maas under now Liverpool boss Arne Slot, scoring 10 Eredivisie goals in 27 appearances while helping them finish runner-up behind PSV Eindhoven.

- Advertisement -

Despite his form, his future with Newcastle was seemingly already written after the Magpies sold him to Brighton for a reported £30M amid concerns of meeting the Premier League’s PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) compliance threshold.

According to Minteh himself, the chance to prove his worth in the English top flight was his lone motivation, and his strike today, a fifth goal of the season, has gone a long way to show he has what it takes.

sports.yahoo.com