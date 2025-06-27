Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘The March to the Victory of Makkah’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning the Expedition of Makkah.

Incident of a Letter to the Quraish

His Holiness(aba) said that before departing, it so happened that a companion was about to unintentionally inform the Quraish about the Holy Prophet’s (sa) plans. It is recorded that he wrote a letter in which he mentioned that the Holy Prophet(sa) was going to be travelling to Makkah. He gave the letter to a woman who was going towards Makkah. The letter mentioned that the Holy Prophet(sa) would also be accompanied by a large army.

His Holiness(aba) said that God informed the Holy Prophet(sa) about this letter. He summoned Hazrat Ali(ra) and instructed him to go after the woman and intercept the letter. They intercepted her exactly where the Holy Prophet(sa) said they would find her. Upon insistence, the woman then handed over the letter she had been transporting.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the letter was brought back to the Holy Prophet(sa), he asked the companion who wrote it, Hatib(ra), why he had done this. He responded by saying that it was not at all with the intention of betraying the Holy Prophet(sa). Rather, he had done so only to win favour with the Makkans so that they would tend to and protect his family after his death. The Holy Prophet(sa) accepted that he was telling the truth and had made an innocent mistake.

Journey to Makkah & Opponents Accepting Islam

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) then started his journey towards Makkah. This journey took place in the initial days of Ramadan. When departing from Madinah, the Holy Prophet(sa) was accompanied by 7,400 men, and more people joined along the way. By the time the Holy Prophet(sa) reached Makkah, the total number had reached 10,000. As this journey took place in Ramadan, the Holy Prophet(sa) broke his fast along the way and then did not keep any subsequent fasts due to being on a journey. He also advised the companions travelling with him not to keep fasts while on the journey.

His Holiness(aba) said that along the way, the Holy Prophet(sa) saw a dog who was nursing her children. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed one of his companions to stand in front of the dog and its children, so that no one from the army could disturb them, thus showing the Holy Prophet’s (sa) compassion for animals.

His Holiness(aba) said the Holy Prophet(sa) had sent ahead a contingent from the Muslim army to capture any spies. They captured a spy from the Hawazin who was brought back to the army, and he informed the Holy Prophet(sa) that the Hawazin were preparing a large army against the Muslims.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Muslim army reached Qudaid, the Holy Prophet(sa) prepared flags for the army and arranged the army according to tribes. Each tribe was divided into a rank of the army, and a person from that very tribe would be appointed as the leader of that rank of the army.

His Holiness(aba) said that during this expedition, Abu Sufyan bin Harith and Abdullah bin Abi Umayyah accepted Islam. Abu Sufyan bin Harith was the Holy Prophet’s (sa) cousin and milk-brother. He and his son had initially been staunch opponents of the Holy Prophet(sa) and thus up until now had not mustered the courage to meet the Holy Prophet(sa). However, while the Holy Prophet(sa) was on this journey, they presented themselves to meet the Holy Prophet(sa). Initially, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not wish to meet them because Sufyan used to utter foul poetry against the Holy Prophet(sa). However, Abu Sufyan bin Harith said that if he did not meet with the Holy Prophet(sa), he would take his son and they would wander into the desert until they died of hunger and thirst. Upon hearing this, the Holy Prophet(sa) softened his stance and allowed them the honour of meeting him. It was on this occasion that they accepted Islam. Now, after accepting Islam, Abu Sufyan bin Harith’s poetry was all dedicated to praising the Holy Prophet(sa). Before passing away, he said that no one should cry for him, because after accepting Islam, he had not allowed any sin to come near him.

His Holiness(aba) said that Umayyah bin Abu Abdullah was also a cousin of the Holy Prophet(sa), and he too was initially a fierce opponent of the Holy Prophet(sa). After accepting Islam, he participated in the Battle of Hunain and was ultimately martyred after being struck by an arrow during an expedition to Ta’if.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) was travelling to Makkah, it so happened that Hazrat Abbas(ra) also began the journey from Makkah to migrate to Madinah. He was the Holy Prophet’s (sa) uncle. He met with the Muslim army in Juhfa, from where he sent his belongings ahead to Madinah, and then joined the Muslim army’s journey to Makkah. Most historical accounts indicate that Hazrat Abbas(ra) would have accepted Islam before the Battle of Badr, however he initially remained in Makkah after the Holy Prophet’s (sa) migration, so that he could convey news and information to the Holy Prophet(sa).

Dream of the Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Regarding the Conquest of Makkah

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had seen a dream regarding the Conquest of Makkah. He told the Holy Prophet(sa) that he had seen a dream in which he saw they had reached near Makkah when a dog came barking and they lay down and milk started flowing from it. The Holy Prophet(sa) interpreted this dream to mean that the evil of the Makkans would be removed and they would now reap benefit. They would come under Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) protection, citing their close connections with him. The Holy Prophet(sa) then said that if he came across Abu Sufyan, he should not kill him.

Arrival of the Muslim Army at Makkah

His Holiness(aba) said that as a result of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) prayers and expert military planning, even when the Muslim army was five miles away from Makkah, the Makkans were still none the wiser. In the evening, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed the Muslims to light ten thousand fires. When the Makkans saw these fires, they still did not suspect that it was the Muslims and guessed at who it could be. In the meantime, the Muslims captured some of the Makkan spies and brought them to the Holy Prophet(sa). The Holy Prophet(sa) saw a vision that Abu Sufyan was close. He informed some companions of his exact whereabouts, a nearby valley, and instructed them to capture Abu Sufyan and bring him. The companions found Abu Sufyan exactly where the Holy Prophet(sa) had told them he would be. When Abu Sufyan realised it was the Muslims, he expressed his surprise that such a large army had arrived without being detected.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning these details in the future.

His Holiness(aba) once again urged for continued attention towards prayers. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty save the world from disorder. The current situation is volatile; may Allah the Almighty improve these conditions so that they do not worsen any further.