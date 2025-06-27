A Panoramic Portrait of the Contribution of Gambian Women to National Social, Political and Economic Development (1880–2014) By Ralphina Phillott-Almeida

- Advertisement -

By Dr Cherno Omar Barry

Introduction

The history of The Gambia, like that of many nations, has often celebrated political figures, wars, and economic milestones, yet the silent, consistent contributions of women remain marginalised in mainstream historical accounts. A Panoramic Portrait of the Contribution of Gambian Women to National Social, Political, and Economic Development (1880–2014), by Mrs Ralphina Phillott-Almeida, an accomplished educationist, administrator, and scholar, courageously fills this void. Her work is more than a historical record—it is a resounding celebration of Gambian women’s courage, resilience, and intellectual labour across over a century of national life.

This book immortalises women whose stories have often remained footnotes, weaving together narratives from the grassroots to high offices, from market stalls to global policy platforms.

About the Author

Mrs Ralphina Phillott-Almeida belongs to that rare calibre of Gambian educators who have shaped both policy and people. Born in Bathurst (Banjul), she rose to academic prominence after attending the prestigious Methodist Girls’ High School, followed by higher studies at the University of London (SOAS), where she specialised in African History. She later earned her Master’s in Advanced History, Sociology, and Political Science from the University of Birmingham.

Her career spanned key national institutions:

· Armitage High School, where she inspired generations of learners.

· Gambia College, as Vice Principal, nurturing future teachers and health workers.

· The Women’s Bureau, where she served as the first Executive Secretary, championing women’s development during The Gambia’s First Republic.

· The University of The Gambia (UTG), where she became a pillar of Gender Studies, shaping national discourse on women’s rights and empowerment.

Among her many protégés are:

· Hon Dr Isatou Njie-Saidy, the nation’s first female Vice-President.

· Mrs Anne-Therese Ndong-Jatta, former Minister of Education and also UNESCO Director.

· Dr Kujaija Manneh

· Mr Gumbo-Ali Touray, and countless others, many of whom today occupy leadership positions across sectors.

Her intellectual legacy is echoed in her other works, including A Succinct History of the Kingdom of Pachesi in the Empire of Kaabu (2011), a testament to her commitment to reclaiming Gambian history. Her passing in 2017, commemorated by colleagues and former students alike, reflects the national significance of her contributions, both as an academic and as a mother-figure to many.

The Book

A Panoramic Portrait of the Contribution of Gambian Women to National Social, Political, and Economic Development (1880–2014), published in 2014, is an extensive and meticulously researched work that chronicles the lives and contributions of over 200 Gambian women, spanning the period from 1880 to 2014. The book is structured into 18 comprehensive chapters within 138 pages, thematically grouped to reflect the diversity of women’s achievements across sectors, including:

· Politics and Governance

· Education

· Health Care and Medicine

· Law and Justice

· Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

· Security Services

· Grassroots Mobilisation

· Religious and Interfaith Leadership

The chapters cover both historical pioneers and contemporary influencers, showcasing the evolution of women’s roles from the colonial period, through independence, and into modern state-building.

Beyond simply naming these women, Phillott-Almeida contextualises their work within national and global development frameworks, offering reflections on the socio-political barriers they overcame and the legacy they leave behind.

Trailblazing Women: Ten Exemplary Figures

The book presents numerous heroines whose lives transformed The Gambia. Ten stand as symbols of resilience and groundbreaking leadership:

1. Lady Augusta Jawara

Lady Augusta Jawara stands as a towering figure in Gambian history, remembered not only as the wife of former and first President of the Republic of The Gambia, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, but as a formidable advocate for women’s rights and national development in her own right. She was instrumental in founding the Gambia Women’s Federation, one of the earliest platforms for organised women’s mobilisation in the country. Her role was not ornamental; Lady Jawara believed passionately in elevating the socio-economic status of Gambian women, particularly those in rural communities, at a time when women’s public participation was still viewed with suspicion.

Her work transcended partisan politics, focusing on creating spaces for women to engage in development discourse. She spearheaded efforts to integrate women’s issues into national policy debates, laying the groundwork for future institutional structures, such as the Women’s Bureau. Her legacy remains woven into the fabric of Gambian society, a reminder that the nation’s progress is incomplete without the active involvement of its women. She was also a playwright who shaped the advocacy for girls’ education in her play Rebellion, published under the pen name Ramatoulie Kinteh. She was a sister to Mrs Louis Njie, the first Gambian female minister, a sister-in-law to Dr Asi Florence Mahoney, the first woman to get a PhD, and the daughter of the first speaker in colonial Gambia, Sir John Mahoney.

2. Mrs Louise Njie

Mrs Louise Njie occupies a hallowed place in Gambian political history as the nation’s first female cabinet minister. A bold and determined woman, she navigated the complexities of politics in a male-dominated arena with skill, intellect, and dignity. Her appointment to cabinet signalled a seismic shift in the political landscape, proving that women’s voices could no longer be excluded from national decision-making.

Beyond her trailblazing political role, Mrs Njie was a relentless champion of education, particularly for girls. She understood that education was the most potent tool for dismantling gender barriers and creating opportunities for women’s advancement. Her advocacy extended beyond formal politics into community engagement, where she mentored young women and championed progressive reforms, leaving behind a legacy of empowerment that still reverberates today.

- Advertisement -

3. Mrs.Harriet Ndow

The name Harriet Ndow is synonymous with education in The Gambia. As the founder of Ndow’s Group of Schools, she revolutionised access to quality private education, providing thousands of Gambian children—especially girls—with an opportunity to acquire knowledge, self-confidence, and a future. Her vision for education was rooted not in elitism but in accessibility, ensuring that children from diverse backgrounds had access to academic excellence.

Mrs Ndow’s legacy extends beyond classrooms; she became a symbol of what is possible when women lead with vision and integrity. Her schools produced generations of leaders, professionals, and change-makers. Even today, her contribution stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and the critical role of women in building strong, enlightened nations.

4. Mrs Musukebba Drammeh

Mrs Musukebba Drammeh was a trailblazer in commerce, rising at a time when the business environment was heavily skewed in favour of men. She defied societal expectations, carving a respected space for herself in the world of entrepreneurship and inspiring countless women to pursue economic independence. Her achievements shattered the stereotype that women were confined to the domestic sphere, proving that they could thrive and lead in business.

Her entrepreneurial journey was marked by resilience, innovation, and community impact. Beyond personal success, Mrs Drammeh was known for mentoring young women, encouraging them to venture into business and to challenge the limitations imposed by gender. Her life’s work not only empowered women economically but also contributed to reshaping perceptions of women’s capabilities in The Gambia’s socio-economic landscape.

5. Hon Dr Isatou Njie-Saidy

Hon Dr Isatou Njie-Saidy made history as The Gambia’s first female Vice-President, holding the position for nearly two decades. Her political career is a beacon of possibility for women across the nation, exemplifying how competence, dedication, and education can propel women to the highest offices of leadership. She was not merely a figurehead but an active participant in shaping national policies, particularly those affecting women, children, and social development.

Her tenure was marked by a heightened emphasis on gender mainstreaming, poverty reduction, and public health initiatives. She became a role model for young women aspiring to leadership, proving that the highest echelons of political power were within reach for Gambian women. Her humility and resolve continue to inspire debates on women’s participation in governance and leadership across the continent.

6. Dr Isatou Touray

Dr Isatou Touray is internationally renowned for her fierce advocacy for women’s rights, particularly her courageous work in combating harmful traditional practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). As the founder of GAMCOTRAP, she risked personal and political backlash to protect girls and women from cultural practices that compromised their health and human rights. Her activism placed The Gambia on the global map in the fight against gender-based violence.

Beyond advocacy, Dr Touray made history when she became the first Gambian woman to run for president, breaking new ground for women in national politics. Her campaign, though not victorious at the polls, was a significant political statement that women can and should aspire to the highest leadership positions. Her life’s work embodies resilience, boldness, and a refusal to accept societal constraints on women’s potential.

7. Mrs Mariam Denton

A pioneer in the legal profession, Mrs Mariam Denton was among the first Gambian women to enter the courtroom not as a victim or witness but as a formidable advocate for justice. Her career in law set new precedents, both literally and figuratively, by challenging entrenched gender barriers within the legal system. Through her work, she championed access to justice for marginalised groups, particularly women.

Her involvement in constitutional development processes and legal reform initiatives cemented her reputation as a principled legal mind. Mrs Denton’s advocacy for human rights and gender equality made her a respected figure in both legal and civil society circles, inspiring more women to pursue careers in law and to become agents of justice and social change.

8. Mrs. Julia Joiner-Nying

Mrs Julia Joiner-Nying exemplifies the heights to which Gambian women can rise within national and international governance structures. She held senior positions in the Gambian civil service before ascending to influential roles within the African Union, where she contributed to strengthening democratic governance and institutional development across Africa. Her ascent reflects both personal excellence and the expanding space for women in leadership.

Her work in public administration and regional governance has been pivotal in shaping institutional integrity, promoting good governance, and enhancing women’s representation in decision-making processes. Mrs Joiner-Nying’s legacy is etched not only in national development but also in the continental discourse on governance and women’s inclusion at the highest levels.

9. Dr Ayo Palmer

As one of the nation’s earliest female medical doctors, specialising in paediatrics, Dr Ayo Palmer broke significant ground in The Gambia’s healthcare sector. Her decision to specialise in child health reflected her deep commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society. Her career in both government service and private practice helped elevate the standard of paediatric care in the country.

Dr Palmer’s pioneering role paved the way for more women to pursue careers in medicine, an arena that men had previously dominated. Her example remains a powerful testament to women’s capacity to lead in healthcare, research, and clinical practice. She remains celebrated for her role in improving child health and inspiring future generations of Gambian female doctors.

10. Bishop Hanna Faal-Haim

Bishop Hanna Faal-Haim shattered one of the most rigid glass ceilings in religious leadership, becoming one of the first women in the region to attain episcopal status. Her achievement challenged longstanding patriarchal norms within religious institutions and opened the door for greater female participation in faith-based leadership.

Beyond the pulpit, Bishop Faal-Haim has been instrumental in fostering interfaith dialogue, promoting peace, and advocating for social justice. Her work bridges the often-separated realms of spiritual leadership and social development, making her an influential figure not only within religious circles but also in national efforts towards unity, tolerance, and community advancement.

Conclusion

A Panoramic Portrait is more than a catalogue of achievements; it is a reclamation of women’s rightful place in national history. Phillott-Almeida’s work, much like her own life, reflects unwavering dedication to scholarship, nation-building, and the empowerment of women.

In revisiting these stories, the reader is reminded of the profound truth that Gambian women have always been at the heart of progress—often unsung, yet always essential. In these pages, they find their voice, their names, and their place etched permanently in the nation’s consciousness.

This book is not only a scholarly resource but an invitation to future generations to honour, build upon, and continue the legacy of these remarkable women.

As Gambians reflect on their nation’s journey, the contributions of women, documented so masterfully by Mrs Phillott-Almeida, stand as both a historical record and a moral compass for a more inclusive future.