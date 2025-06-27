Will the IGP and the AG apply the law on Demba Sabally?

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The comment by Minster Demba Sabally that they “will shed blood” for President Barrow, is a dangerous language which is irresponsible, immature and should not be uttered by any citizen.

What is even more worrying about this uncouth statement is that it is uttered by no less a person than a sitting minister who doubles as the deputy national president of the ruling party.

The Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General as the chief law enforcement officers in the country have a duty to maintain law and order. The statement by Demba Sabally is a threat to law and order which must be contained. The president just assented to the Criminal Offences Act which, under Section 58 clearly prohibits incitement to violence and hate speech.

On incitement to violence, the act states that any person who utters, publishes or “to any assembly, makes any statement indicating or implying that it would be incumbent or desirable to do any acts calculated to bring death or physical injury to a person or to any class or community of persons; or lead to destruction or damage to any property” is an offence, “for which he or she may be arrested by a police officer without warrant and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for three years.”

The comments made by Demba Sabally constitute incitement to violence. By declaring that they are prepared to “shed blood” especially for political purposes tantamount to incitement as it implies “desiring to do acts calculated to bring death or physical injury to a person” or group. This should trigger both the IGP and the AG to act.

At the same time, the NPP as the ruling party, in demonstrating a sense of responsibility and commitment to the rule of law should immediately dissociate themselves from Demba’s unlawful comments and subject him to severe discipline. If not sacked from the party, NPP should severely reprimand Demba to refrain from such irresponsible and dangerous talk.

If this utterance was made by an opposition figure, there is no doubt that the IGP would act on it. Therefore, Demba should not be spared. One of the hallmarks of the rule of law is equality before the law. That is, the law must apply equally and fairly to all citizens because no one is above or below the law.

The issue of Demba Sabally should concern all Gambians because here is a man who seems to have no breaks and no regard for law and decency. Not long ago he was speaking at another political rally where he threatened both Essa Mbye Faal and Rohey Malick Lowe. The man’s penchant for violence, defamation and contempt for fellow citizens is concerning.

Barrow must sit this man down to put it to him that he has to behave with respect, civility and by law. No amount of position he holds or opposition he faces should make him think that he is above the law and therefore can make any kind of obnoxious utterance with impunity. Demba must be stopped lest he causes chaos in this country due to his immature, unlawful and incendiary remarks. The Gambia does not belong to Demba Sabally alone.

We are watching what IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray and Attorney General Dawda Jallow will do about this blatant breaking of the law by Demba Sabally.