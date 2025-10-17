Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Expeditions After the Conquest of Makkah’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would mention further expeditions that took place after the Conquest of Makkah and the Holy Prophet’s (sa) return to Madinah.

The Expedition of Qais bin Sa’d bin Ubadah

His Holiness(aba) said that there was the Expedition of Qais bin Sa’d bin Ubadah towards Sudah in 8 AH. When the Holy Prophet(sa) returned to Madinah from Ji’ranah, he sent battalions to various areas in order to spread the message of Islam, including to Sana and Hadramaut. An army was prepared, the leader of which was Qais bin Sa’d. He was given 400 men and sent to Sudah in Yemen to spread the message of Islam. According to narrations, the Holy Prophet(sa) also told them to prepare for battle, which means that the Muslims would have been facing an imminent threat from the Sudah.

His Holiness(aba) said that as Hazrat Qais was on the way, a man from Sudah who was already a Muslim passed by the army and learned that this army was on its way to fight his tribe. The man, upon seeing this, went to the Holy Prophet(sa) and asked him to call his army back, and in return, he would be the guarantor of his people not attacking the Muslims, and he also guaranteed that his people would accept Islam. The Holy Prophet(sa) accepted this and recalled the battalion. This shows that the Holy Prophet(sa) had no interest in conquering the land or forcing people to accept Islam; rather, he had sent the battalion in order to ensure the Muslims’ protection, but on the guarantee of one of the tribesmen, he recalled the battalion. In fact, the Holy Prophet(sa) also drafted a peace treaty for the Sudah.

The Expedition of Uyainah bin Hisn Fazari

His Holiness(aba) said that there was the Expedition of Uyainah bin Hisn Fazari towards the Bani Tamim in Muharram 9 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) had sent Hazrat Bishr(ra) towards the Banu Ka’b, a branch of the Khuza’ah, in order to collect the Zakat. This place was between the land of Suqyah and Banu Tamim.

The Banu Khuza’ah offered their Zakat; however, nothing came in from the Banu Tamim, who were not Muslims. They objected and drew their swords. Seeing this, Hazrat Bishr(ra) left, and the Banu Khuza’ah were very displeased about this, and drove the Banu Tamim out, saying that if they were not related, they would not have been allowed to return to their towns. The Banu Khuza’ah were afraid of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) displeasure on the matter. When the Holy Prophet(sa) was informed of this, he asked who would teach those people a lesson. Hazrat Uyainah bin Hisn(ra) volunteered, and so the Holy Prophet(sa) gave him 50 riders and sent them off. When this battalion reached the Banu Tamim, they fled, leaving everything behind. 11 men, 11 women and 30 children were brought back to the Holy Prophet(sa). Later, a contingent of 90 people went to the Holy Prophet(sa) and asked to speak with him. The Holy Prophet(sa) emerged from his home, offered the early afternoon prayer, and then had a discussion with the Banu Tamim. The Banu Tamim suggested holding a competition to determine whose poets were superior. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that this was not the purpose of his advent. However, if they wished to exhibit their speakers and poets, then they were free to do so, and the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed one of the companions to respond, who did so in a most eloquent manner. The Holy Prophet(sa) also summoned Hazrat Hassan bin Thabit(ra) to present his poetry in response to the Banu Tamim as well. The Banu Tamim realised the superiority of the Muslims, and ultimately they all accepted Islam. After their acceptance, their captives were returned, and the Holy Prophet(sa) also gave them gifts. Utarid bin Hajib, who was part of this contingent from the Banu Tamim, offered the Holy Prophet(sa) a cloak which had previously belonged to Chosroses. Regarding this, Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) writes:

‘On one occasion, when the Holy Prophet(sa) received some pieces of silk cloth from somewhere as a gift, a few companions spoke of their soft and gentle texture with great amazement, and considered them to be out of the ordinary. The Holy Prophet(sa) responded, “Do you marvel at the softness of these cloths? By God, the mantles of Sa’d in paradise are far more soft and valuable than these.”

This statement of the Holy Prophet(sa) was a metaphor, and the intent was to make an indication towards the abode of peace, which Sa’d(ra) received in paradise. As it is ascertained from the Holy Qur’an and the Ahadith, in principle, the bounties of paradise cannot be compared to those of the physical world, nor can they be deemed ‘physical’ in our sense of the word. In reality, the words that have been mentioned in the Qur’an and Ahadith are but metaphors and similitudes in order to make reference to the unique excellences of the bounties of paradise.’ (The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa) – Vol. II, pp. 509-510)

The Expedition of Qutbah bin Amir

His Holiness(aba) said another expedition was the Expedition of Qutbah bin Amir in Safar 9 AH. He was sent with 20 men to the Khasam tribe. According to another narration, he was sent to the environs of Tabalah, which is on the way to Yemen, which was at a distance of an eight-day journey from Makkah. He was instructed to launch a surprise attack, and the tribe would have certainly been stirring up mischief. They captured one of the tribespeople who started raising a clamour to alert the tribe. Now the tribe was on guard, so the Muslims waited until nightfall to wage an attack, which resulted in a fierce battle which the Muslims ultimately won. They brought the spoils back to Madinah, which were then distributed.

The Expedition of Dahhak bin Sufyan Kilabi towards Banu Kilab

His Holiness(aba) said there was the Expedition of Dahhak bin Sufyan Qilabi towards Banu Kilab in Rabi’ al-Awwal 9 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Dahhak bin Sufyan Qilabi(ra) towards Qirta towards his own tribe, the Banu Qilab, which was a branch of the Banu Bakr, at a distance of a seven-day journey from Makkah. He went and conveyed the message of Islam, but the tribe refused, and there was a battle, which the Muslims won.

His Holiness(aba) said that a faith-inspiring incident took place during this expedition. Salamah bin Qurt was a disbeliever and was among the leaders of the disbelievers. However, his son Asjad in Salamah was a Muslim and was part of the Muslim army in this expedition. When the enemy fled as a result of being no match for the Muslim army, among those who fled was Hazrat Asjad’s father. Salamah jumped into the water to try to save himself as his son ran after him. Hazrat Asjad(ra) tried to invite his father to Islam; however, his father cursed him instead. Seeing this, Hazrat Asjad hamstrung his father’s horse, and someone else killed Salamah. There is another narration which states that when Hazrat Asjad(ra) accepted Islam, his father sent him a letter which Hazrat Asjad(ra) responded to, as a result of which his father accepted Islam.

The Expedition of Alqamah bin Mujazziz Towards Jeddah

His Holiness(aba) said that there was also the Expedition of Alqamah bin Mujazziz towards Jeddah in Safar 9 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) learned that some Abyssinian soldiers had arrived in Jeddah with the intention of attacking Makkah. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Alqamah with 300 men towards Jeddah. Upon hearing of this, the Abyssinians boarded their boats and fled into the sea.

His Holiness(aba) said that a group from this army requested permission to return immediately after their mission was completed. Permission was granted, and Hazrat Abdullah Sahmi(ra) was appointed as the leader of the contingent. He had a playful personality; along the way, they stopped to light a fire and warm themselves. Hazrat Abdullah(ra) asked them that, as he was appointed their leader, would they obey anything he said. They said they would. Hazrat Abdullah(ra) then told them to jump into the fire. As some stood up and prepared to do so, he stopped them, saying he was merely joking. When news of this reached the Holy Prophet(sa), he said that any leader who instructs disobedience to Allah should not be obeyed. A leader must be obeyed in that which is good.

The Expedition of Hazrat Ali(ra) Towards the Banu Tai

His Holiness(aba) said that there was the Expedition of Hazrat Ali(ra) towards the Banu Tai in Rabi al-Thani 9 AH. The Banu Tai worshipped an idol named Fuls. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Ali(ra) with 150 men to destroy the Fuls idol. This army comprised of only Ansar (natives of Madinah) except for Hazrat Ali(ra). The idol was destroyed and spoils and captives were collected. The spoils of war were distributed, except for the daughter of the famous leader Hatim Tai who was brought back to Madinah. Once there, she requested the Holy Prophet(sa) for mercy. After three days of her request, the Holy Prophet(sa) accepted and said that she would be taken to her brother in Syria who had fled. It is also recorded that after being freed she accepted Islam. When she reached Syria, she scolded her brother for fleeing and leaving her behind. He apologised and then asked her about her opinion regarding the Holy Prophet(sa). She advised that he should be quick in visiting him because in either case of him being a prophet or a king, there would be no harm in his visiting him. Hence, her brother Adi went to Madinah to meet the Holy Prophet(sa). Adi introduced himself and the Holy Prophet(sa) took him along to his home. On the way, an elderly lady stopped the Holy Prophet(sa) to ask a question and the Holy Prophet(sa) stood for a while speaking with her. Adi thought to himself that this could not be a king who would stop to speak to an elderly lady for so long. Once at the Holy Prophet’s (sa) home, Adi was presented a leather seat filled with date palms to sit on. Adi insisted that the Holy Prophet(sa) should sit on it, however, the Holy Prophet(sa) sat on the ground. Adi again thought that this could not be a king. Then they had a conversation and in the course of the conversation, the Holy Prophet(sa) mentioned certain things that only Adi could have known. This convinced Adi that this was certainly a prophet. After the conversation and seeing the high moral character of the Holy Prophet(sa), Adi accepted Islam.

His Holiness(aba) said that after his acceptance of Islam, Hazrat Adi(ra) was devoted to the teachings of Islam. One of the things recorded from Hazrat Adi(ra) is that he saw a woman from Heera who travelled on her own to circle the Ka’bah. His Holiness(aba) says that this also supports as an answer to the question of whether a male must accompany a woman to perform Hajj.

Expedition of Ukashah bin Mihsan Towards Jinab

His Holiness(aba) said that there is also the Expedition of Ukashah bin Mihsan towards Jinab in Rabi al-Thani 9 AH. This was towards the Udrah and Balli tribes who lived near Jinab. There are not many details regarding this expedition.

Preliminary Details Regarding the Battle of Tabuk

His Holiness(aba) said that he would present some preliminary details regarding the Battle of Tabuk. This battle took place in Rajab 9 AH. This was the final battle in the lifetime of the Holy Prophet(sa). Tabuk was over 600km from Madinah and is known by the name of the Battle of Tabuk because the Holy Prophet(sa) encamped near a spring called Tabuk. This battle has been described in the Holy Qur’an as ‘The Hour of Distress’ (The Holy Qur’an, 9:117). Hence, This is also known as the Battle of Distress, as the Muslims faced many difficult circumstances, such as extreme heat, distant travel, a shortage of riding animals, water running out along the way, a lack of funds for the preparation of the army, and other difficulties.

His Holiness(aba) said that the background of this battle was that Madinah was in constant threat of an attack from the Banu Ghassan who were allies of the Byzantines. There was an envoy of traders from Syria who told the Muslims that the Byzantines had gathered a large army in Syria and various Christian tribes had joined them. Another factor was that Arab Christians wrote a letter to Heraclius conveying the false news of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) defeat and said that this was the time to assert Christianity’s dominance. When the Holy Prophet(sa) learned of this army, the Holy Prophet(sa) also instructed that the Muslim army should make preparations.

His Holiness(aba) that he would continue presenting these details in the future.

Attack on the Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah

His Holiness(aba) said that today, there was an attack on the Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah causing four or five Ahmadis to be wounded. Two are seriously injured and were taken in for surgery. His Holiness(aba) prayed for the improvement of their condition and that may Allah bestow blessings on all the wounded. The seriously wounded were struck by bullets in the stomach. One of the terrorist perpetrators of the attack was shot and killed by a security guard, while another fled. This is the report thus far. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah swiftly bring these terrorists, those who have broken the law and the opponents of Ahmadiyyat to task. The Punjab government claims that crime in Punjab is a hundred percent under control and there are no more criminals. Yet, Ahmadis continue to be martyred, injured and looted; perhaps they do not consider this crime. May Allah grant sense to these governments and may Allah swiftly manifest signs in favour of this Community.