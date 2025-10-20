PredicXion.io, Asia’s First creator-led AI prediction market, targets Africa expansion

- Advertisement -

PredicXion, Asia’s first creator-led, AI-powered prediction market, is unleashing a bold expansion into Africa, transforming how communities forecast, trade, and monetize insight. After a dynamic launch across Asia – boasting over 5,000 users and 600+ market events – the platform is now bringing its next generation model to the continent.

As a hybrid CeFi × DeFi system (with off-chain settlement and centralised oversight where needed), PredicXion balances performance, user experience, and trust – while retaining creator governance and decentralised participation.

“Forecasting should feel less like guesswork and more like jazz – spontaneous, expressive, and deeply human,” said Andy Cheung, co-founder and CEO. “With PredicXion, we’re giving creators the instruments and the stage to improvise markets that resonate with their communities.” PredicXion’s AI engine powers real-time event sourcing, suggests liquidity levers, and helps creators design tailored markets – but the control and ownership remain with the people crafting them. “We’ve ripped the old model of users as spectators. Now, everyone is a market conductor,” explained Patrick Lam, chief strategy officer.

“Think of it like turning prediction into open orchestration: you don’t just watch the symphony – you pick the instrument, write the score, and play.” The platform recently rolled out Binary Directional Futures, enabling users to stake predictions on whether assets will close above or below defined baselines. Its “Boost” rewards programme further gamifies participation, incentivising creators and traders to co-drive growth.

For Cheung, Africa expansion draws on both strategy and heritage. “I grew up in South Africa – that’s where I first learned that stories, data, and voice can carry real power. It’s high time these voices write their own markets,” he shared. “Our vision isn’t to parachute tech – it’s to plant tools of ownership, transparency, and insight.” PredicXion’s leadership brings deep expertise from OKX, HTX, Animoca Brands, Google, Alibaba, and HKEX – merging institutional rigor with startup agility. With Africa as its next frontier, the platform aspires to unlock local data economies, community-run forecasting networks, and new monetisation pathways for underrepresented creators. “The next wave of financial innovation won’t be about new tokens – it’ll be about turning intelligence into assets,” Cheung asserted. “PredicXion is the launchpad for that idea – bridging creativity, consensus, and value at scale.”