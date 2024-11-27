Nafa beneficiaries hail programme’s impact, call for continuation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Beneficiaries of Nafa, the government project that provides emergency cash transfer to households in less privileged communities, have asked for the cash transfer to continue a new programme that will help boost their resilience in agriculture since they are more on to farming.

Speaking to The Standard on the sidelines of a recent Nafa transfer in Foni Kalagi area, Mai Camara and Fatou Sanyang, two of the beneficiaries, said they would prefer the cash transfer to continue or if not, let the implementing agency NaNA and partners such as the World Bank introduce a new program that will help boost resilience in agriculture. “This program has brought a lot of development to us and our communities. It has helped ease the burden on us in terms of feeding and taking care of our families. From this cash transfer, I bought a goat that has also given birth to four,” Mai said. Her fellow villager from Kalagi Fatou Sanyang said: “This programme as the name is aptly called Nafa, has really benefited us and our families since the first phase because with it I was able to grow my livestock which has helped me to sell and invest in the credit union to be able to invest in my garden.”



She thanked NaNA and the World Bank for supporting them. “We are so grateful to be part of this,” she said.