Witness requests order from commission before submitting account documents

By Arret Jatta

Marie Seghore, the Managing Director of Bajam Enterprise Limited, a construction company that was awarded the fencing of the Bakoteh dumpsite, has yesterday applied for the copy of ruling from the LG Commission requesting her to produce her company’s bank account details, saying that her lawyer advised her to do so.

“My lawyer wrote to the commission asking for the order from the commission for all the accounts documents requested,” the witness said.

“Who is your lawyer?” Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked.

“Yassin Seghore,” she replied.

“We do not have your representative on record at the commission of inquiry. She can come and make the formal announcement that she is your lawyer or file to that effect because you are just informing the commission that Yassin Senghore is your lawyer,” Counsel Gomez told the witness.

The witness replied: “She is not coming to represent me. She wrote to the commission to request for the order but she said she got no response.”

“Madam Seghore, you are appearing here as a witness, we don’t have a record of any lawyer representing you in the commission. So, if you need to request for the order, you can request for the order, the commissioners are here. You can make the application and request for the written order, it’s much more appropriate. You can make the application yourself,” Lead Counsel Gomez advised the witness.

“I wish the commission has responded to her because she did write to the coomission,” the witness insisted.

“That is not for you to decide, I have given you the opportunity, you may make the application to the commissioners to have the order. What the commissioners should do, is not for you to decide. You don’t dictate the pace of the proceedings,” Mr Gomez put it to the witness.

At that point, the witness said she wished to apply to have a copy of the ruling.

The chairman of the commission, Jainaba Bah then said: “Upon application by the witness for the order made on Wednesday 29 October 2024, the registrar is hereby ordered to avail the witness of the said order, I make no further orders.”

“In light of granting the application for the witness to be given the order, we also apply for the witness to be issued a similar order to produce the remaining documents,” Lead Counsel Gomez requested from commission. The inquiry continues.