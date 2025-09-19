NAO confirms Cherno Sowe assumed work as auditor general

- Advertisement -

The National Audit Office last evening announced that Cherno Amadou Sowe has started work as auditor general following appointment by President Adama Barrow on 10 September 2025.

A statement issued by NAO explained: “In line with Section 4 of the NAO Act, 2015, the auditor general shall be assisted in the performance of his or her functions by the first and second deputy auditors general, who are responsible for the technical aspects of the NAO’s work and for administration and finance matters, respectively.

“AG Sowe has thus begun engaging with the two deputy auditors general to facilitate the transition in the absence of a formal handing-over. Orientation measures are being implemented to ensure the uninterrupted execution of the auditor general’s constitutional duties. He has also planned engagements with senior management and staff to reinforce professionalism and teamwork in support of the NAO’s strategic vision and operations.

“Additionally, AG Sowe has commenced outreach with external stakeholders, including the accountant general. The NAO affirms that work has resumed to normal within the office, with staff proceeding with their assigned duties and responsibilities. AG Sowe calls on all stakeholders to support the auditor general’s constitutional mandate and to contribute collectively to strengthening our public sector financial management through robust public sector auditing.”