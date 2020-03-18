Nayconf 2020 Postponed

The national youth conference and festival, Nayconf, the biggest youth gathering in the country, will no longer be held as scheduled. It was due to take place next month in KMC but the National Youth Council NYC, the organisers of the event, has issued a statement putting plans on hold until further notice as part of measures to prevent the coronavirus. The week long bi-annual event features varieties of sports, cultural events and discussions on matters affecting the youths as seen by the youths themselves matters

The statement from the NYC reads:

“Following consultations with Government, host city and other stakeholders, the National Organising Committee (NOC) regrets to inform the general public that the 13th National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF 2020) is postponed till further notice.

This is due to the continuous spread of the Corona virus (#COVID19), and in adherence to Gambia Government’s preparedness and response strategies, and World Health Organization (WHO) #COVID19 prevention guidelines. It is our hope that this will contribute to reducing risk and safeguarding health and safety of youth during this difficult moment. We will continue to monitor the situation and inform the general public and partners on developments around the new date.

As such, we encourage young people to stay safe, courageous and adhere to the recommended preventive measures as provided by WHO and Ministry of Health of the Gambia. As role models and torchbearers for our communities and families, we must be further mindful of accessing and spreading misleading information about the virus from other unverified sources. You are encouraged to call toll-free line 1025 to verify or access any information regarding #COVID19 and also report any suspected case(s).

In line with NYC response plan against #COVID19, we will continue to work closely with Government, development partners and all stakeholders at both national and regional levels to contribute to national preparedness and lead community awareness efforts to prevent the spread of this global pandemic to the Gambia”.

Source: National Youth Council