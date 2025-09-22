NCP leader urges supporters to rally behind Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Convention Party (NCP) Abubacarr MA Kinteh has called on his party supporters to remain united and support President Adama Barrow in next year’s presidential election.

In a press statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Mr Kinteh said: “As we march on this transformative journey toward the December 2026 presidential elections, I call upon each of you to reaffirm your unwavering commitment to the core values that define our alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP), which include honesty, loyalty and dedication.”

He said the NCP, NPP partnership is not merely a political arrangement, but a covenant and solemn pact built on shared ideals, mutual respect and a collective vision for a prosperous Gambia.

He added: “Loyalty is not blind obedience, but a conscious choice to stand by our principles and our partners, even in the face of adversity. The road to victory demands relentless effort and let us commit ourselves fully, day and night to advancing our shared goals, empowering our communities, and strengthening our political machinery.”