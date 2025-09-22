Amb Bah, Congressman Buchanan meet on strengthening US–Gambia partnership

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambian ambassador to the United States, Momodou Lamin Bah, on Thursday met with Congressman Vern Buchanan of Florida, chairman of the House Democracy Partnership.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding ties between The Gambia and the United States and built upon Congressman Buchanan’s previous visit to The Gambia in 2024 as part of a congressional delegation.

The two men’s discussions focused on advancing key areas of cooperation and mutual interest, including, the continuous presence of the United States Embassy in Banjul, expanding engagement through Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) programmes, supporting the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as well as promoting the transitional justice process in The Gambia

Ambassador Bah emphasised the importance of continued dialogue with influential members of the US Congress to strengthen bilateral relations and promote shared democratic values. The meeting provided a platform to explore new avenues of collaboration for the benefit of both nations.