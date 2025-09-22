Dr Gajigo announces plans for a political party

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Dr Ousman Gajigo, a well-respected Gambian economist and vocal commentator on governance and democracy, has officially confirmed the formation of a new political party.

When contacted by The Standard after news broke yesterday afternoon that he has filed papers with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for a registration of a new political party, Dr Gajigo said: “Yes I am going into politics.”

“We have submitted our papers for registration. We have not completed all the process but I can confirm that I will be forming a political party,” he added.

Dr Gajigo said the name of the party will be made public after the completion of the whole process.

Responding to a question on why he wants to go into politics, Dr Gajigo said: “I am going into politics because currently the country is heading in a wrong direction and as a citizen I feel I have a responsibility to do something about it. I feel the team that we are building can put the country on a better footing because it is currently heading into a disaster.”

Known for his incisive analysis and outspoken views on political reforms, good governance and the failures of past and present governments, Dr Gajigo has long been an influential voice calling for modernisation and democratisation of political parties in The Gambia.

His critique has often highlighted the deep-seated challenges facing existing political parties, including lack of internal democracy, lack of transparency, leadership entrenchment, and the urgent need for systemic reforms to bring the country on a path of sustainable development and accountable governance.

The formation of this party is expected to offer a fresh alternative to voters who have grown disillusioned with the persistent challenges of governance, corruption, and leadership struggles that have characterised the country’s political parties over the past decades.

Dr Gajigo’s academic and professional background, including his experience as an economist with international development institutions, gives him a strong platform to propose policy-driven solutions aimed at economic growth, social equity, and institutional reforms.

Political analysts view this development as a sign of the evolving multiparty democratic space in The Gambia. Dr Gajigo’s involvement is also likely to inspire renewed debates on how political parties should function as national institutions that serve the broader interests of citizens rather than narrow elite interests.